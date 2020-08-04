Evening Reading - August 4, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Who else wants this Xbox?



The Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/RQzRU4fxJ1 — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 3, 2020

Advice on being a father

Sounds like good advice to me.

Sacred Heart: A Scrubs Video Game

This side-scrolling beat-em-up pits Turk and JD against The Todd and all sorts of other good stuff. I'm no Superman, but this game looks pretty cool considering it was the product of a game jam.

Phil Schiller moves to new Apple Fellow role

This is a big deal for @Apple. I know both of these men well. ⁦⁦⁦@pschiller⁩ has been at the core of the entire Apple renaissance. And Greg Joswiak is a really smart, capable executive who has launched many historic products. Congrats to both! https://t.co/0gfGchFRjc — Walt Mossberg (@waltmossberg) August 4, 2020

Greg Joswiak will succeed Schiller as Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing.

Cognitive Dissonance with the Jaboofer in Chief

.@jonathanvswan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”@realdonaldtrump: “You can’t do that.”



Swan: “Why can’t I do that?” pic.twitter.com/MStySfkV39 — Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020

We are in big trouble, America.

