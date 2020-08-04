Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Fall Guys beta, Ghost of Tsushima, and Grounded Get your weekly share of laughs in our latest edition of the Shacknews Twitch Highlights.

Every week on Twitch, we roll out a ton of content from among the Shacknews staff and some of the most fun games out there. With so much time in 2020 to focus on livestreaming, you’d better believe we’re bringing all the goods to all our viewers on the Shacknews channel. Did you miss what we had going on? No worries. We’ve got another edit of collected highlights and great moments from this week at Shacknews to share with you.

This week’s Shacknews Twitch Highlights saw us jump into the hotly anticipated Fall Guys beta. We fell, guys. A lot. And got knocked around by all sorts of obstacles in our races to achieve glory. But at least we had fun doing it? As we got tossed about in the various challenges, we swear we were getting better. It was the game's fault we were losing. Totally, but also we can’t deny that we love it.

Meanwhile, we took a deep dive into the tiny world of Grounded to explore the yard with the game’s director, Mr. Adam Brennecke himself, better known as Jabby here at Shacknews. Brennecke was happy to be our guide through the grass as we did our best to survive, while only occasionally trying to skewer each other alive with little spears and leaving each other to die in pitch black tunnels full of mites.

In perhaps a more soothing end of our Twitch Highlights, we became the Ghost of Tsushima, talked about the tremendous ramifications of a bad haiku, and engaged in the most brutal and perfect of swordplay. After that we take a dip in the ocean, which goes swimmingly until it doesn’t. Hint: don’t try to swim away from Tsushima in full samurai body armor.

