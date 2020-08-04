New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NECA Horror Figures Showcase: Pennywise, Gremlins, and Annabelle collectibles

The latest offerings from NECA include some of the horror genre's most iconic characters.
Donovan Erskine
1

The horror genre is home to some of the most recognizable characters across all works of fiction. Likely due to the terror instilled in audiences, horror villains garner large followings in relation to other genres. One of the biggest names in horror merchandising is NECA, a manufacturer that specializes in collectible figures. We got an exclusive look at what’s next in horror from the company.

We got a first-hand look at what collectors can expect to see next from NECA. In the video below, we see some Gremlin statues that are almost too true to life. NECA previously released products based on the original Gremlins film, and are moving onto the sequel. Also featured in the video is the sinister Pennywise. Fresh off of a new film adaptation, Pennywise is one of the icons of modern horror. The NECA figure for the cursed clown includes interchangeable faces, staying true to the shapeshifting character. 

The video also features an Annabelle figure. Appearing in several movies since The Conjuring universe kicked off in 2013, Annabelle stands with Chucky as some of the creepiest children’s toys in fiction. The Annabelle figure is resting within her glass, which we see her displayed in at different points throughout both The Conjuring and Annabelle films. 

NECA also shows off their 8” clothed Ghostface figure. One of the most recognizable faces in the slasher subsection of the horror genre, Ghostface is the antagonist of the Scream series, and is a mantle that many characters have taken up. The Ghostface figure is fully clothed, and even comes with the character’s voice changer. It’s been nearly a decade since Ghostface got to grace the silver screen, but is set to make its triumphant return with Scream 5 currently in the works. 

If you like what you saw, give NECA’s official website a visit. For more on figures and collectibles, subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

