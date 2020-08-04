Baldur's Gate 3 early access delayed, but a launch date reveal is coming this August Unfortunately, Larian has been forced to push Baldur's Gate 3 early access back beyond its August target, but the studio will host a special presentation with a new launch date this month.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is perhaps one of the more anticipated RPGs of the upcoming games forecast. Everyone is ready to jump in and see what Divinity: Original Sin 2’s developers have done with the beloved franchise. Unfortunately, it seems we’re going to be waiting a bit longer. Baldur’s Gate 3 early access, which was scheduled to land in August, has been pushed back. But it’s not all bad news. This month we’ll be getting a presentation from Larian Studios with a new release date reveal for Baldur’s Gate 3's early access.

Larian Studios announced the good news/bad news for Baldur’s Gate 3 on the developer’s Twitter on August 4, 2020. According to Larian, the aforementioned early access launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t make it in August 2020. They did, however, add that the delay won’t be long and that it’s “just around the corner.” In addition, Larian also announced that a special Panel From Hell Baldur’s Gate 3 presentation will take place on August 18, 2020, featuring Geoff Keighley and Larian Founder and Lead Designer Swen Vincke. During this presentation, the release date of Baldur’s Gate 3's early access run will be revealed at long last.

Good news and bad news. BG3 won’t hit August, but it’s just around the corner. We’ll be announcing the release date, as well as big news on the Panel From Hell alongside @geoffkeighley, @LarAtLarian and the Larian crew. Tune in Aug 18th. https://t.co/S1RlVpJ8yw pic.twitter.com/NCkrnHHpH0 — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 4, 2020

The launch date of Baldur’s Gate 3 is well worth the watch alone, but Larian promised that other news and updates will also be included in the panel, showing off new wrinkles of what we can expect in the game. Baldur’s Gate 3 has already looked quite impressive in recent reveals, showing off an overhauled combat and exploration system with a lot of homage paid to the Dungeons & Dragons 5e source material, as well as a strong new emphasis on verticality in exploration and interaction with the world (such as pushing an archer right off of a ledge the jerk is firing from).

With high hopes for Baldur’s Gate 3 and everything it brings to the table, be sure to check out our previous preview of the game as we await further news and details on August 18.