Magic battle royale Spellbreak will have cross-progression on all platforms at launch No matter what platform you play on when Spellbreak launches, it will keep track of your progression, rewards, and other goods from playing the game.

Spellbreak has been in beta for a little while as developer Proletariat has worked on getting their magic and wizardry-focused battle royale game ready for an official launch. It’s coming close, but Proletariat still has some tricks up their sleeve in the form of new announcements, the latest of which is that cross-progression will be included on all available platforms when Spellbreak launches. You won’t have to focus your attentions on a single version of the game.

Proletariat announced the cross-progression feature for Spellbreak with a new trailer on the game’s YouTube channel on August 4, 2020. Regardless of whether you play Spellbreak on PC on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, your progress will stay with you and current wherever you choose to play at any given time. This won’t be a staggered rollout on any of the platforms, but instead will be out on every platform simultaneously at Spellbreak’s launch. For instance, if you’ve leveled up a certain spellcraft, like the Master Toxicologist, on PS4 and then go to Nintendo Switch, the Master Toxicologist rank will be there on Switch where you left off.

Spellbreak has been an interesting twist on the battle royale genre since we first learned of it. Instead of your normal guns and other weapons in typical games like these, you instead wield various spells to different effects, whether it’s throwing piercing ice, casting firestorms, or poisoning an area with a deadly bio mist. You can wield a spell in each hand or double up for some devastating effects.

Moreover, though there are multiple types of special edition Founders packs of the game that give you access to bonus features, it will be launching as a free-to-play title, meaning you really don’t have to spend a dime to give it a go. With that in mind, it’s good to know that there’s little to keep you from playing on any platform you want at any time knowing whatever you’ve got attached to your account will follow you with cross-progression.

Want to learn more about Spellbreak? Be sure to check out our hands-on preview to get the full breakdown of how battle royale as a battle mage plays out.