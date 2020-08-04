Xbox Game Pass Ultimate brings cloud gaming to Android devices in September Powered by xCloud, play over 100 Game Pass titles on the go this fall.

Xbox Game Pass is already one of the best deals in gaming. Giving players access to a catalogue featuring hundreds of games, as well as newly released Xbox titles, it’s hard to argue against the value in Microsoft’s subscription service. Microsoft is looking to sweeten the deal by adding their Prokect xCloud service for members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The company has announced that the cloud gaming service will be launching in beta on Android devices on September 15.

Microsoft first announced their plans to bring cloud gaming to Game Pass back in July. In a post made to the official Xbox website, the company details their plans to release the service on Android devices. The xCloud service makes gaming more accessible, allowing players to play some of their favorite titles without needing to power up their Xbox, or own a powerful gaming PC.

On September 15, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 markets will be able to experience cloud gaming. It’s a day that’s been years in the making; thank you to everyone helping make this a reality https://t.co/8tmIVtVcpI — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 4, 2020

When Microsoft’s cloud gaming service launches, it’ll be free for those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, not the standard version of Game Pass. On day one, players will have access to over 100 titles to play on the go. Some notable games that will be included in the service are Gears 5, Destiny 2, and Minecraft Dungeons.

“As the world around us changes and entertainment is readily available no matter the device, it’s our vision to make games accessible in a variety of scenarios.” Microsoft shares in their news post. As with other forms of entertainment media, cloud-based streaming is the future of gaming.

Microsoft's cloud gaming service will not be available on iOS devices when the service launches in beta this September. Those who don’t own an Android device will have to wait a while longer to take advantage of xCloud. When that time comes, we’ll have the details for you right here on Shacknews.