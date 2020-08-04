New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate brings cloud gaming to Android devices in September

Powered by xCloud, play over 100 Game Pass titles on the go this fall.
Donovan Erskine
5

Xbox Game Pass is already one of the best deals in gaming. Giving players access to a catalogue featuring hundreds of games, as well as newly released Xbox titles, it’s hard to argue against the value in Microsoft’s subscription service. Microsoft is looking to sweeten the deal by adding their Prokect xCloud service for members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The company has announced that the cloud gaming service will be launching in beta on Android devices on September 15.

Microsoft first announced their plans to bring cloud gaming to Game Pass back in July. In a post made to the official Xbox website, the company details their plans to release the service on Android devices. The xCloud service makes gaming more accessible, allowing players to play some of their favorite titles without needing to power up their Xbox, or own a powerful gaming PC. 

When Microsoft’s cloud gaming service launches, it’ll be free for those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, not the standard version of Game Pass. On day one, players will have access to over 100 titles to play on the go. Some notable games that will be included in the service are Gears 5, Destiny 2, and Minecraft Dungeons.

“As the world around us changes and entertainment is readily available no matter the device, it’s our vision to make games accessible in a variety of scenarios.” Microsoft shares in their news post. As with other forms of entertainment media, cloud-based streaming is the future of gaming. 

Microsoft's cloud gaming service will not be available on iOS devices when the service launches in beta this September. Those who don’t own an Android device will have to wait a while longer to take advantage of xCloud. When that time comes, we’ll have the details for you right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    August 4, 2020 8:10 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate brings cloud gaming to Android devices in September

    • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      August 4, 2020 8:16 AM

      Huh, neat. I wonder if it'll work on Android TV devices like the Nvidia Shield.

      • johnhead legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        August 4, 2020 8:21 AM

        what app store does the shield use? it's all about being published on the different app stores.

        • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          August 4, 2020 8:25 AM

          The Google Play store. The bigger issue IMO is support for input schemes other than a touchscreen and accelerometers. If the Xbox cloud gaming app doesn't support game pad input using it on Android TV is a nonstarter even if it can technically be installed and run.

          • johnhead legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            August 4, 2020 8:28 AM

            the xcloud app supports that. I don't know if they are merging the apps at launch, but I assume they will at some point.

Hello, Meet Lola