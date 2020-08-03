Halo: The Master Chief Collection crossplay is planned for launch in 2020 343 Industries is currently working on testing Halo 3: ODST single-player campaign and other features, but crossplatform play for the whole collection is on the slate for 2020.

With Halo 3 having been added to the Master Chief Collection very recently, 343 Industries is turning their attention to the next entry: ODST. It’s in the works now, but that and Infinite aren’t the only things on 343’s slate. The studio recently released a list of upcoming priorities for development and updates to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, one of which is crossplay. And it would appear 343 is looking to make this feature, among others, a reality before the end of 2020.

343 Industries released its latest update and future plans for Halo: The Master Chief Collection in a recent Halo Waypoint update. It would seem that 343 Industry’s short-term plans are to get Halo 3: ODST added to the game. 343 previously teased that ODST’s popular Firefight Mode would be coming sometime this Summer and that’s apparently part of the immediate testing going on with the game right now. That said, the single-player campaign and customization options are also actively in the works as the team works to update it for the Master Chief Collection.

In addition to crossplay across the Halo: The Master Chief Collection games, 343 is working on updates to factors like hit detection improvements in Halo 3 and much more.

Alongside updates for the development of Halo 3: ODST, 343 Industries announced a list of updates it intends to tackle for the Master Chief Collection in 2020. Crossplay was among them, which would allow PC and Xbox One players to link up in the various multiplayer options of each game. The full list of what 343 aims to tackle can be found below.

Crossplay

Input Based MM

Sever Region Selection

Custom Game Browser

Per Game Graphics Options

Per Game Audio Options

M&K Support for Xbox

PC Fileshare

Double Keybinds for all games

Viewmodel adjustments for all games

In game FPS Cap/Adjustments

Steam Account Linking

The original Halo trilogy was recently completed on the Master Chief Collection with the addition of Halo 3. With so much more on the horizon, it would appear that we’ll have plenty of classic Halo and updated options for the games to look forward to leading up to the launch of Halo Infinite this coming holiday season.