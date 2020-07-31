Evening Reading - July 31, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

That's a wrap on #PlayItForward for today! Thanks to your generosity we raised over $14,000 - WOW.

We couldn't have done it without @shacknews @SpawnOnMe @greenlitcontent @HyperX, ReKTGlobal, and of course all our AMAZING panelists and streamers who joined us today. <3 — IGDA Foundation (@IGDAFoundation) August 1, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Doing it for Shacknews

My no fucks given attitude takes me places. pic.twitter.com/lQkGcj2vVr — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 1, 2020

I beat a team of Rooster Teeth, Kinda Funny, and SpawnOnMe in a 1v3 Rocket League game today. I did it for Shacknews.

Pretty sneaky

I don't know how this works, but it does.

Huge Nintendo DS

Solid work on this image, Internet.

Goatse Sashimi

This game is truly a magical experience.

Pretty good advice

Some of ya'll need to watch this pic.twitter.com/lyqjluVJjd — Sparky 👾 (@Sparkpoodle1) July 30, 2020

I am sure a lot of people could learn a fine lesson from this video.

Not feeling it today?

You are doing great.

GoldenEye owned

The height of human civilization was 4 player GoldenEye — Stephen Kick (@pripyatbeast) August 1, 2020

No lies detected.

Games Industry TikTok

well the years start coming an̷̨̟͚̞̼͑͒͗̈́d̶̛̞͖͕̱ ̴͍͎̓̉̊̂t̷̨̘̹̘͉́ḧ̶̫̲́̓́̎̓ẻ̵̘̿ý̷̰̠́ ̷̨̦̗̭̾͂̈́̍̇d̶͔̲͈͔̊̐̌͘ͅo̴̩̪̪͍̳͝n̸͇̪͈̎͐̓͗͘'̷̖̗͐̂̄̄t̸̢͓̆͒̀͘͜ ̶̧̦͉̘͉̽͠s̶̰̼̤͉͙͋̉̂̆t̵̛̖̖ͅͅo̶̢͇͕̼̔̒͛̎͠ṕ̷̝̎̌͝ͅ ̵̣̭̺͕͂͐c̷͉͗̌̀̋͒ō̵̲m̵̥̤̈́i̷̛̫͓̙̾̎̽n̸͉̺̯̓͜g̶͚̬͍͗͐̿̈́͝ pic.twitter.com/EM3n4KyP7O — Victoria Tran 🌱 (@TheVTran) July 31, 2020

Gotta consume these TikToks before the platform is banned forever.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 31, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

