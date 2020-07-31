Evening Reading - July 31, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Trump dumps ban on TikTok, tells reporters aboard Air Force One
- Tekken 7 will return for Season 4 of new DLC characters
- Shack Chat: What would make you buy an Xbox Series X?
- SoulCalibur 6 rains down flowers for Season 2 DLC fighter Setsuka
- Fairy Tail interview: Building a fantasy with producer Keisuke Kikuchi
- Weekend Console Download Deals for July 31: Pokken Tournament DX free weekend
- Guilty Gear Strive gets Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, and PS5 version
- Beyond Good & Evil is getting a Netflix movie adaptation
- Weekend PC Download Deals for July 31: StarCraft 2 turns 10
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
That's a wrap on #PlayItForward for today! Thanks to your generosity we raised over $14,000 - WOW.— IGDA Foundation (@IGDAFoundation) August 1, 2020
We couldn't have done it without @shacknews @SpawnOnMe @greenlitcontent @HyperX, ReKTGlobal, and of course all our AMAZING panelists and streamers who joined us today. <3
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Doing it for Shacknews
My no fucks given attitude takes me places. pic.twitter.com/lQkGcj2vVr— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 1, 2020
I beat a team of Rooster Teeth, Kinda Funny, and SpawnOnMe in a 1v3 Rocket League game today. I did it for Shacknews.
#playitforward pic.twitter.com/6bRefCHT9t— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 1, 2020
Pretty sneaky
How??? pic.twitter.com/QMBltM41ze— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 31, 2020
I don't know how this works, but it does.
Huge Nintendo DS
July 30, 2020
Solid work on this image, Internet.
Goatse Sashimi
This game is truly a magical experience.
Pretty good advice
Some of ya'll need to watch this pic.twitter.com/lyqjluVJjd— Sparky 👾 (@Sparkpoodle1) July 30, 2020
I am sure a lot of people could learn a fine lesson from this video.
Not feeling it today?
August 1, 2020
You are doing great.
GoldenEye owned
The height of human civilization was 4 player GoldenEye— Stephen Kick (@pripyatbeast) August 1, 2020
No lies detected.
Games Industry TikTok
well the years start coming an̷̨̟͚̞̼͑͒͗̈́d̶̛̞͖͕̱ ̴͍͎̓̉̊̂t̷̨̘̹̘͉́ḧ̶̫̲́̓́̎̓ẻ̵̘̿ý̷̰̠́ ̷̨̦̗̭̾͂̈́̍̇d̶͔̲͈͔̊̐̌͘ͅo̴̩̪̪͍̳͝n̸͇̪͈̎͐̓͗͘'̷̖̗͐̂̄̄t̸̢͓̆͒̀͘͜ ̶̧̦͉̘͉̽͠s̶̰̼̤͉͙͋̉̂̆t̵̛̖̖ͅͅo̶̢͇͕̼̔̒͛̎͠ṕ̷̝̎̌͝ͅ ̵̣̭̺͕͂͐c̷͉͗̌̀̋͒ō̵̲m̵̥̤̈́i̷̛̫͓̙̾̎̽n̸͉̺̯̓͜g̶͚̬͍͗͐̿̈́͝ pic.twitter.com/EM3n4KyP7O— Victoria Tran 🌱 (@TheVTran) July 31, 2020
Gotta consume these TikToks before the platform is banned forever.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 31, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 31, 2020