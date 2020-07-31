Tekken 7 will return for Season 4 of new DLC characters The fight is not over for Tekken 7, as Bandai Namco announced that there will be a Season 4 coming soon.

The great King of Iron Fist tournament is not yet over for the crew at Bandai Namco. While Tekken 7 is already a robust fighter filled with a parade of new fighters, old fighters, and cameo fighters, there are still more characters itching to join the fight. On Friday night, Bandai Namco revealed there will be a fourth season of DLC fighters incoming over the course of the next year.

There are no specific names to add to the Tekken 7 roster just yet. However, there are a couple of hints sprinkled in the trailer above. The most noteworthy one comes near the end, as viewers can see a figure obscured by the rising sun. There's no real clue on who this could be, but there's already speculation that it could be Kunimitsu. Bandai Namco isn't saying for sure just yet, but we'll be watching this story, so stay tuned.

Tekken 7 is also slated to receive a slew of new features and improvements for Season 4. The game will receive a series of online play enhancements, including an overhaul to the online user interface that includes some quality-of-life improvements. And on top of issuing a massive balance patch for the full roster, every character in Tekken 7 to this point will receive all-new moves. All of this will come with what looks to be a new ranking system called Tekken Prowess. What Tekken Prowess is and how it works will be explained at a later date. While the DLC characters will be offered at a premium, these quality-of-life changes will all be offered via a free update coming soon.

There is currently no date for the start of Tekken 7's Season 4, but look for Bandai Namco to offer more information in the weeks ahead. Shacknews will be watching this story and we'll be back with more information as it comes in.