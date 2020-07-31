New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tekken 7 will return for Season 4 of new DLC characters

The fight is not over for Tekken 7, as Bandai Namco announced that there will be a Season 4 coming soon.
Ozzie Mejia
The great King of Iron Fist tournament is not yet over for the crew at Bandai Namco. While Tekken 7 is already a robust fighter filled with a parade of new fighters, old fighters, and cameo fighters, there are still more characters itching to join the fight. On Friday night, Bandai Namco revealed there will be a fourth season of DLC fighters incoming over the course of the next year.

There are no specific names to add to the Tekken 7 roster just yet. However, there are a couple of hints sprinkled in the trailer above. The most noteworthy one comes near the end, as viewers can see a figure obscured by the rising sun. There's no real clue on who this could be, but there's already speculation that it could be Kunimitsu. Bandai Namco isn't saying for sure just yet, but we'll be watching this story, so stay tuned.

Tekken 7 is also slated to receive a slew of new features and improvements for Season 4. The game will receive a series of online play enhancements, including an overhaul to the online user interface that includes some quality-of-life improvements. And on top of issuing a massive balance patch for the full roster, every character in Tekken 7 to this point will receive all-new moves. All of this will come with what looks to be a new ranking system called Tekken Prowess. What Tekken Prowess is and how it works will be explained at a later date. While the DLC characters will be offered at a premium, these quality-of-life changes will all be offered via a free update coming soon.

There is currently no date for the start of Tekken 7's Season 4, but look for Bandai Namco to offer more information in the weeks ahead. Shacknews will be watching this story and we'll be back with more information as it comes in.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it.

