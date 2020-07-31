Weekend Console Download Deals for July 31: Pokken Tournament DX free weekend

Pokemon battles are nothing new, but only one game has taken everybody's favorite pocket monsters and put them in an actual ring. Pokken Tournament DX is an actual fighting game from the makers of Tekken and it's as amazing as it sounds. Don't believe me? Judge for yourself, because there's a free trial going on right now for all Nintendo Switch owners. And guess what else! The game is getting a rare 30 percent discount this weekend!
Elsewhere, the PlayStation Summer Sale continues with a few new additions. One of them is Rocket Arena, the recently-released multiplayer shooter. It's gone from its original $30 price tag to just $6. If you're not convinced to pick it up, it's also free to play this weekend. And don't worry, Xbox owners. The same offer goes for you too.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship - FREE!
- Dunk Lords - FREE!
- Disintegration - $29.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/2)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami - $14.99 (25% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Simulator Sale
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- PC Building Simulator - $11.99 (40% off)
- Cities: Skylines Xbox One Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Bus Simulator - $27.99 (30% off)
- Bridge Constructor Portal - $7.49 (50% off)
- Surviving Mars - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox One Simulator Sale.
- Rocket Arena - $5.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/2)
- Madden NFL 20 - $11.99 (80% off)
- EA Sports NHL 20 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $23.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/2)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Summer Sale
- Rocket Arena - $5.09 (83% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $44.99 (25% off)
- MLB The Show 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding - $35.99 (40% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dreams - $29.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $26.79 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection - $41.99 (30% off)
- Maneater - $29.99 (25% off)
- Trials of Mana - $39.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $35.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - $11.99 (70% off)
- Control - $20.99 (65% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $26.99 (55% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Gran Turismo Sport - $11.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - $14.99 (25% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $29.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $9.89 (67% off)
- Battlefield V - $14.79 (63% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Indivisible - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $17.99 (70% off)
- Disintegration - $29.99 (40% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $23.99 (40% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $14.99 (25% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $4.99 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $7.99 (80% off)
- Wreckfest - $23.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Summer Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- NBA 2K20 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Erica - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Pokken Tournament DX - $41.99 (30% off) (FREE WEEK until 8/4)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection - $41.99 (30% off)
- Capcom Summer Sale
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $19.99 (60% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.79 (65% off)
- Devil May Cry - $11.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $9.89 (33% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (33% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- Shinsekai: Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- Activision Blizzard Spring Sale
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Square Enix Summer Sale
- Trials of Mana - $39.99 (20% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $19.99 (50% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $5.19 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation - $9.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VII - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD - $14.99 (50% off)
- I am Setsuna - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost Sphear - $19.99 (60% off)
- Oninaki - $24.99 (50% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $19.42 (30% off)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS - $20.09 (30% off)
- Spelunker Party - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $14.06 (30% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $19.99 (50% off)
- FAST RMX - $13.99 (30% off)
- Atomicrops - $11.99 (20% off)
- RBI Baseball 20 - $14.99 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $12.49 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.49 (75% off)
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (75% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Swindle - $3.74 (75% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- Don't Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Brawlout - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition - $4.49 (70% off)
- Chroma Squad - $9.99 (33% off)
- Slender: The Arrival - $1.99 (80% off)
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R - $9.80 (34% off)
- Guilty Gear - $6.90 (31% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $11.99 (40% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $14.99 (40% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for July 31: Pokken Tournament DX free weekend