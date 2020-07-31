New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide
Weekend Console Download Deals for July 31: Pokken Tournament DX free weekend

Choose your Pokemon and go into battle this weekend, as Nintendo is offering up a free weekend for Pokken Tournament DX.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Pokemon battles are nothing new, but only one game has taken everybody's favorite pocket monsters and put them in an actual ring. Pokken Tournament DX is an actual fighting game from the makers of Tekken and it's as amazing as it sounds. Don't believe me? Judge for yourself, because there's a free trial going on right now for all Nintendo Switch owners. And guess what else! The game is getting a rare 30 percent discount this weekend!

Elsewhere, the PlayStation Summer Sale continues with a few new additions. One of them is Rocket Arena, the recently-released multiplayer shooter. It's gone from its original $30 price tag to just $6. If you're not convinced to pick it up, it's also free to play this weekend. And don't worry, Xbox owners. The same offer goes for you too.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

