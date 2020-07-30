Cyberpunk 2077 beta scam targeting player emails CD Projekt Red has officially commented on scams offering supposed access to a Cyberpunk 2077 beta.

The excitement for Cyberpunk 2077 has reached a fever pitch. So much so, that fans are desperate for any crumb of new information surrounding CD Projekt Red’s upcoming RPG. Some lowly scammers are taking advantage of this anticipation, and have been using it to target players through emails that falsely claim to be granting access to the Cyberpunk 2077 beta.

These scams have become a big enough issue that they’ve prompted an official response from developer CD Projekt Red. “If you recently received an email claiming to be granting you beta access to Cyberpunk 2077, it's not from us. Unfortunately, there have been more of these being sent out over the past few weeks. When we contact you via email, it'll always come from @ cdprojektred com address.” the company shared on the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account.

It’s unclear what exact information these scammers are phishing for, but it’s important to double-check the senders of any emails that ask you to share personal information. Furthermore, it should be noted that there are no plans for a Cyberpunk 2077 beta, as CD Projekt Red shared in response to a fan on Twitter.

Scammers will often pose as well-known or reputable organizations and reach out via email in hopes to swindle users into sharing sensitive information, such as credit card numbers.The Cyberpunk 2077 phishing scam was widespread enough that it warranted an official comment from developer CD Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally announced to release in the early months of 2020, but was then pushed to September. Recently, the game got another bump to November 19. The last crop of details came in June’s Night City Wire livestream, where we learned about the game’s Braindance mechanic. For more on the highly-anticipated RPG, be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Cyberpunk 2077 home page.