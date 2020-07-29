New Super Lucky's Tale dated for PS4 and Xbox One release this August The game is looking foxier than ever and you can play it on the console of your choosing very soon.

The adorable New Super Lucky's Tale has found a home on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and it'll be headed to both systems sooner than you might have guessed.

Both versions of New Super Lucky's Tale will be launching this August, as developer Playful Studios previously confirmed. The PlayStation 4 version will also get a physical edition in Europe, though there hasn't been anything confirmed for any other areas at this time.

New Super Lucky's Tale made its debut on Switch in June 2019, bringing expanded and totally rebuilt portions of the first game to a new system. The original Super Lucky's Tale was originally seen on Xbox One and PC in November 2017, so it's come a long way since.

If you've never played Super Lucky's Tale, it's a happy-go-lucky 3D platformer in the vein of Mario or Crash Bandicoot. There are plenty of secrets to uncover, collectibles to find, and various characters to meet alongside Lucky. It's appropriate for younger gamers too, if you're looking for something to play with younger kids or casual gamers who aren't into shooters or games of that ilk.

Be on the lookout for New Super Lucky's Tale on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when it debuts on August 21. As usual, be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.