Sea of Thieves Ashen Winds update adds new events, pets, and treasure The latest major update for Sea of Thieves adds a wealth of new content to Rare's swashbuckling adventure.

Sea of Thieves has truly lived up to the concept of “games as a service.” Since its initial release back in early 2018, Rare’s pirate game has seen a vast number of changes through numerous updates and patches. With two years in the rear view mirror, the developer is showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Rare has revealed Ashen Winds, the latest major content update for Sea of Thieves.

Posted to the official Sea of Thieves website, Ashen Winds sees the return of the iconic Captain Flameheart. A number of Ashen Lords, who serve loyally under the command of Captain Flameheart are appearing on different islands around Sea of Thieves. Spotlighted in the new trailer for the update, players will have to work together to take each of these adversaries down to score some unique Ashen loot.

Defeating these generals will also reward players with an Ashen Skull. This rare item can be sold at The Order of Souls for a big payday, or kept and used as a flamethrower. Players can yield other cosmetic rewards from defeating Captain Flameheart’s cronies, such as new tattoos and Ashen themed ship sails.

Ashen Winds also adds a new weekly event to Sea of Thieves. Every wednesday, players will receive extra gold and reputation for loot returned to The Order of Souls as a part of the Skull Sweep event.

This month’s update also adds new emotes, clothes, and Ashen cursed pets. Though they may be imbued with the fire of the devil, these creatures are still cute as hell. For more on Sea of Thieves, visit the Shacknews topic dedicated to Rare’s pirate adventure.