ShackStream: Indie-licious eats its way to freedom in Carrion Sometimes, as a horrific monster, you just want some fresh air. Unfortunately, on today's Indie-licious ShackStream, we'll have to eat a lot of science folk in Carrion to get it. Que sera.

Has this ever happened to you? You’re feeling stir-crazy and you just want to go take a jog, maybe grab a bite to eat, but the people in charge won’t let you out? Also you’re a horrible mass of teeth and tentacles. Such is the way of Carrion and on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream, we’re not gonna take it anymore. It’s time to cut loose in more visceral ways than one.

Carrion comes to Indie-licious from the fine folks at Devolver Digital and Phobia Game Studio. It launched on July 23, 2020 and is available on Steam and GOG for PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. In this game, you play as a tremendously horrible and adaptive science experiment gone awry. Breaking loose from containment, your goal is to escape the facility and devour anything that gets in your way to become the biggest, bestest monster you can be.

Join us as we indulge in a multi-course meal to freedom on the Indie-licious ShackStream, where we check out the hottest, newest, and most interesting indie games every Monday at 1:30p.m. PT / 4:30p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also catch the action live just below.

It’s another Indie-licious Monday and we’re feeling cooped up and peckish. Tune into Carrion on the ShackStream and check it out as we kill two birds (and countless other things) with one tendril and teeth-packed stone.