Evening Reading - July 24, 2020

Next-gen grass!!— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 24, 2020
Shacknews Dump 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/YxjIp3z0PA
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Dr. Fauci "throws" out the opening day pitch for the Washington Nationals
It's probably a good thing that Dr. Fauci didn't spend time praciticing for that throw as we are currently facing a pandemic.
Paw Patrol has not been canceled
No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled. 🐶— PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) July 24, 2020
Trump's Press Secretary declared the show dead earlier in the day. Good new for fans of the adorable TV show.
Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: "Paw Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show 'Cops' was canceled. 'Live PD' was canceled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego city police station." pic.twitter.com/UsfwbcXJ5D— The Hill (@thehill) July 24, 2020
Member G4?
We never stopped playing. pic.twitter.com/fKJSvL9uaZ— G4TV (@G4TV) July 24, 2020
This will flop.
We never stopped playing. pic.twitter.com/cBA6awUcRM— X-Play (@xplay) July 24, 2020
5th Grade Colorado teacher Katie O'Connor on her concerns about reopening with new social distancing procedures
Her point on kids not being able to stay in one play all day is a good one. We should keep the schools closed
The TRUTH about Bugsnax
Thanks to rms for bringing this to my attention with their Shacknews Chatty thread.
Bernie and Bane want you to wear a mask
I am once again asking you to wear a mask.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 24, 2020
Thanks to shirif for bringing this Bane video to my attention with their Shacknews Chatty thread.
Uncle Rodger is still disappointed
I love this video.
Now another quality image from this week in video games
Check out our Xbox Games Showcase wrap up article to find out more about this game.
