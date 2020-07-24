Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie release date set for 2022 Gotta go fast to the theaters when the latest Sonic movie debuts, unless we're all still stuck home because people don't wear masks.

After the Sonic the Hedgehog movie left filmgoers pleasantly surprised, a sequel was quickly greenlit. As it turns out, when Sonic's initial design was reworked to be less creepy, people dug him a lot more.

As such, the second Sonic movie already has a tentative release date, with Sonic himself (Ben Schwartz) confirming the news. The movie had already been confirmed back in May, but it's just now been able to enter its development stages, given the coronavirus pandemic having ramped up since March.

Director Jeff Fowler and scriptwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller are confirmed to be returning for the sequel, though there isn't any information just yet on what's set to happen in this follow-up. It probably doesn't come as a surprise that this is happening, given that the movie's popularity propelled it to the top of the list several times over when it comes to the most successful video game movies of all time.

SONIC 2 IS OFFICIALLY COMING 2 THEATERS 4/8/22!!! pic.twitter.com/Xpci0HzK5d — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) July 24, 2020

Now that the second movie is underway, all Paramount has to do is not use the old Sonic render and give us more of the same it delivered the first time, only with an interesting plot. Then it can also go down in history as one of the movies gamers have actually enjoyed seeing just like the first one.

We'll be on the lookout for any Sonic-adjacent news, so be sure to keep it locked on Shacknews for additional updates of the CG hedgehog kind.