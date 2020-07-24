Shacknews Dump - July 24, 2020 Nintendo's expanding, Gabe Newell's giving back, and we're letting loose with a wealth of the week's latest gaming news on the Shacknews Dump.

You thought we were done this week? Not a chance. Xbox’s Series X Games Showcase may have dominated the cycle yesterday, but there’s plenty more news to talk about on the regular Friday edition of the Shacknews Dump.

On this July 24 episode of the Dump, Nintendo revealed that they will continue to expand into non-gaming territory with its popular IP. Are more goods like LEGO Super Mario on the horizon? Meanwhile, Valve co-founder Gabe Newell has been staying in New Zealand since the COVID-19 pandemic began and now he’s giving back to the country for looking after him with a free concert. In other news, the Army Esports social media and Twitch channels are on hiatus after a controversial banning of users on its channels and new legislation could prevent the US military from using taxpayer money to recruit on Twitch and gaming platforms.

All of this and more is coming up as we go live with the Shacknews Dump at 1:30p.m. PT / 4:30p.m. ET. You can catch it live on the Shacknews Twitch channel or check it out in the embed below.

Here’s what you can expect to see on the Shacknews Dump today.

As always, we’d like to thank our viewers, followers, and subscribers for your support in all of the things we do here at Shacknews. Whether you throw a little bit of your hard-earned money our way or just hit that follow button or comment, you help make this fun and continually allow us to bring interesting projects to the table. As a reminder, if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you actually get a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you will. If by chance you’d like to throw it our way, we’d happily accept it. Need help with that? Follow our guide on linking your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts.

You thought it was done, but the flow keeps going. So little time and so much to dump, so strap in and get ready for another content-rich Shacknews Dump.