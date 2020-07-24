Weekend Console Download Deals for July 24: PlayStation Summer Sale

While the biggest sales of the year usually take place around E3 time, the big console makers also look to be holding separate Summer Sales. PlayStation is leading the way with one of its biggest sales of 2020 so far. On top of discounting top first-party games like Death Stranding and MLB The Show 20, this is also going to be your first chance to pick up sale prices for Persona 5 Royal, Maneater, Predator: Hunting Grounds and more. Meanwhile, Nintendo is also getting its own Summer Sale rolling, offering heavy discounts on games from Capcom, Square Enix, and Warner Bros., to name a few.
And across all three console makers, this is your first chance to get the full Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection at a discount. Experience the full MK11 story and then see what happens next, while also taking on some new characters.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship - FREE!
- Dunk Lords - FREE!
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $11.99 (75% off)
- Frostpunk: Console Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Forza Motorsport 7 - $19.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Choose Your Quest Sale
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Ashen - $19.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate + Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Editions - $34.99 (30% off)
- Children of Morta - $13.19 (40% off)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ys Origin - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox One Choose Your Quest Sale.
- WB Games Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection - $41.99 (30% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hitman 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $8.99 (70% off)
- Mad Max - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox One WB Games Publisher Sale.
- Ooblets [Xbox Game Preview] - $19.99 (20% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Summer Sale
- Persona 5 Royal - $44.99 (25% off)
- MLB The Show 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding - $35.99 (40% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dreams - $29.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $26.79 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection - $41.99 (30% off)
- Maneater - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $35.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - $11.99 (70% off)
- Control - $20.99 (65% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $26.99 (55% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Gran Turismo Sport - $11.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - $14.99 (25% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $29.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $9.89 (67% off)
- Battlefield V - $14.79 (63% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $17.99 (70% off)
- Disintegration - $29.99 (40% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $23.99 (40% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $14.99 (25% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $4.99 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest - $23.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Summer Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- NBA 2K20 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Erica - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection - $41.99 (30% off)
- WB Games Family Fun Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $8.99 (70% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $9.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $9.99 (75% off)
- Team17 Summer Sale
- Moving Out - $19.99 (20% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $6.79 (67% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $14.69 (51% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $13.59 (66% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $6.79 (67% off)
- Worms WMD - $10.19 (67% off)
- My Time at Portia - $10.19 (67% off)
- The Escapists 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Escapists: Complete Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- Blasphemous - $12.49 (50% off)
- Mugsters - $1.49 (90% off)
- Planet Alpha - $4.99 (75% off)
- Raging Justice - $3.74 (75% off)
- Sheltered - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Room - $2.49 (75% off)
- GameMill Super Summer Sale
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers - $11.99 (60% off)
- Street Outlaws: The List - $13.99 (65% off)
- Zombieland: Double Tap Road Trip - $13.99 (65% off)
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers - $4.99 (75% off)
- American Ninja Warrior Challenge - $11.99 (70% off)
- Rapala Fishing Pro Series - $4.99 (75% off)
- Goosebumps The Game - $4.99 (75% off)
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade - $4.99 (75% off)
- Capcom Summer Sale
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $19.99 (60% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.79 (65% off)
- Devil May Cry - $11.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $9.89 (33% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (33% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- Shinsekai: Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- Activision Blizzard Spring Sale
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Square Enix Summer Sale
- Trials of Mana - $39.99 (20% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $19.99 (50% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $5.19 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation - $9.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VII - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD - $14.99 (50% off)
- I am Setsuna - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost Sphear - $19.99 (60% off)
- Oninaki - $24.99 (50% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $19.42 (30% off)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS - $20.09 (30% off)
- Spelunker Party - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $14.06 (30% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $19.99 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $23.99 (20% off)
- Indivisible - $23.99 (20% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Terraria - $20.99 (30% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $19.49 (33% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $15.99 (20% off)
- FAST RMX - $13.99 (30% off)
- SUPERHOT - $17.49 (30% off)
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee - $19.99 (33% off)
- RBI Baseball 20 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Atomicrops - $11.99 (20% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $12.49 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.49 (75% off)
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (75% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $11.99 (40% off)
- Double Cross - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Swindle - $3.74 (75% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- Don't Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- TowerFall - $4.99 (75% off)
- Outlast 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror - $6.24 (75% off)
- Brawlout - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition - $4.49 (70% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for July 24: PlayStation Summer Sale