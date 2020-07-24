New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for July 24: PlayStation Summer Sale

The PlayStation Summer Sale has begun and there are dozens of major titles on sale, including some PS4 exclusives like Persona 5 Royal.
Ozzie Mejia
2

While the biggest sales of the year usually take place around E3 time, the big console makers also look to be holding separate Summer Sales. PlayStation is leading the way with one of its biggest sales of 2020 so far. On top of discounting top first-party games like Death Stranding and MLB The Show 20, this is also going to be your first chance to pick up sale prices for Persona 5 Royal, Maneater, Predator: Hunting Grounds and more. Meanwhile, Nintendo is also getting its own Summer Sale rolling, offering heavy discounts on games from Capcom, Square Enix, and Warner Bros., to name a few.

And across all three console makers, this is your first chance to get the full Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection at a discount. Experience the full MK11 story and then see what happens next, while also taking on some new characters.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

