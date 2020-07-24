New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ghost of Tsushima is PS4's fastest selling first-party IP debut

Sucker Punch's samurai action-adventure has set a new record.
Donovan Erskine
2

With everybody’s mind on the upcoming PS5, Sony is still putting out some banger releases for the PS4. With the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Last of Us Part 2, and Ghost of Tsushima, the PS4 is ending this generation on a positive note. The most recent AAA release, Ghost of Tsushima has already seen wild success. In fact, Sony has announced that Ghost of Tsushima is now the fastest selling first-party IP debut on PS4. 

Sony shared the news on the official PlayStation Twitter account. Developed by Sucker Punch, Ghost of Tsushima stars Jin Sakai, a samurai living in Tsushima amidst a Mongol invasion. Originally announced at PGW 17, Ghost of Tsushima received much critical acclaim when it released in July 2020. We were quite fond of it, as evident in our Shacknews review

Being the fastest selling original IP debut on the PS4 means that Ghost of Tsushima beat out titles such as Days Gone, and Horizon Zero Dawn. It’s important to note that this does not mean that GoT is blasting past the sales of recently released The Last of Us Part 2, as that was not the debut of an original IP.

With the PlayStation 5 set to arrive later this year, it looks like Ghost of Tsushima will be the final major exclusive to release during the PS4’s lifespan. It’ll be fascinating to see what Sucker Punch looks to tackle in the next generation. For more on GoT, check out our guide hub for all of the tips and walkthroughs needed for your playthrough.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

