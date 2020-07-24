Ghost of Tsushima is PS4's fastest selling first-party IP debut Sucker Punch's samurai action-adventure has set a new record.

With everybody’s mind on the upcoming PS5, Sony is still putting out some banger releases for the PS4. With the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Last of Us Part 2, and Ghost of Tsushima, the PS4 is ending this generation on a positive note. The most recent AAA release, Ghost of Tsushima has already seen wild success. In fact, Sony has announced that Ghost of Tsushima is now the fastest selling first-party IP debut on PS4.

Sony shared the news on the official PlayStation Twitter account. Developed by Sucker Punch, Ghost of Tsushima stars Jin Sakai, a samurai living in Tsushima amidst a Mongol invasion. Originally announced at PGW 17, Ghost of Tsushima received much critical acclaim when it released in July 2020. We were quite fond of it, as evident in our Shacknews review.

Ghost of Tsushima is now PS4's fastest selling first-party original IP debut with more than 2.4 million units sold through globally in its first 3 days of sales.



Congratulations @SuckerPunchProd, and thank you to fans around the world for taking part in Jin's journey. pic.twitter.com/6aE4U7YZJH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 24, 2020

Being the fastest selling original IP debut on the PS4 means that Ghost of Tsushima beat out titles such as Days Gone, and Horizon Zero Dawn. It’s important to note that this does not mean that GoT is blasting past the sales of recently released The Last of Us Part 2, as that was not the debut of an original IP.

With the PlayStation 5 set to arrive later this year, it looks like Ghost of Tsushima will be the final major exclusive to release during the PS4’s lifespan. It’ll be fascinating to see what Sucker Punch looks to tackle in the next generation. For more on GoT, check out our guide hub for all of the tips and walkthroughs needed for your playthrough.