Evening Reading - July 23, 2020

The Valve Index jumped 200% today on the news that Gabe Newell is in New Zealand throwing a free concert. https://t.co/xz8QPgaJ8G — TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) July 24, 2020

China orders the U.S. to close the consulate in Chengdu

It appears tensions between China and the United States are escalating... again.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Responds to Jaboofer Ted Yoho (R-FL)

She is a great role model for young people all around the world.

Look at this bunny!

A Cottontail bunny with places to go. 🐇 pic.twitter.com/pRpTCORFXF — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) July 22, 2020

What an awesome picture!

Army of Turtles, eh?

this man is amassing a god damn army of turtles pic.twitter.com/y4Dd6c2uPi — Patricia Hernandez (@xpatriciah) July 23, 2020

Solid Internet vdeo.

Jimmy from LinkedIn sliding into DMs

Was this really necessary Jimmy from LinkedIn????? pic.twitter.com/IOSBsC623C — cc (@okcandice_) July 22, 2020

Toad should stick to his day job.

LOOP DADDY 2020

I got a motherfucking piano in the living room now. pic.twitter.com/9ndyVts4HR — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) July 24, 2020

Marc deserves all of this success. We are so proud of Loop Daddy.

Let's check in with Uncle Rodger

Oh dear.

SHACKBATTLE!! SHACKBATTLE!! SHACKBATTLE!! SHACKBATTLE!! SHACKBATTLE!! SHACKBATTLE!!

Looks like there is a TF2 Shackbattle happening this Sunday.

July 23, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

