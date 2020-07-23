Evening Reading - July 23, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon interview: From pulp sci-fi to pulp noir
- All announcements, trailers, & reveals from the Xbox Series X Games Showcase July 2020
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide revealed by Fatshark on Xbox Series X Game Showcase
- Fable reboot revealed for Xbox Series X
- 5 things we learned from the Halo Infinite campaign demo
- Forza Motorsport revealed for Xbox Series X and PC
- New Tell Me Why gameplay shows off the heartwarming tale of the Ronan twins
- Watch Dogs Legion gets new trailer during Xbox Games Showcase
- Cococucumber's Echo Generation looks like retro-tinged voxel-based RPG
- Beat Legend: Avicii interview: Rhythm gaming evolves with the legendary EDM artist
- Gabe Newell arranging free concert for New Zealand for letting him stay during COVID-19
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
The Valve Index jumped 200% today on the news that Gabe Newell is in New Zealand throwing a free concert. https://t.co/xz8QPgaJ8G— TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) July 24, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
China orders the U.S. to close the consulate in Chengdu
It appears tensions between China and the United States are escalating... again.
"Person, woman, man, camera, TV" - Trump 2020 pic.twitter.com/MqmcwPWNv1— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 23, 2020
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Responds to Jaboofer Ted Yoho (R-FL)
She is a great role model for young people all around the world.
Look at this bunny!
A Cottontail bunny with places to go. 🐇 pic.twitter.com/pRpTCORFXF— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) July 22, 2020
What an awesome picture!
Army of Turtles, eh?
this man is amassing a god damn army of turtles pic.twitter.com/y4Dd6c2uPi— Patricia Hernandez (@xpatriciah) July 23, 2020
Solid Internet vdeo.
Jimmy from LinkedIn sliding into DMs
Was this really necessary Jimmy from LinkedIn????? pic.twitter.com/IOSBsC623C— cc (@okcandice_) July 22, 2020
Toad should stick to his day job.
LOOP DADDY 2020
I got a motherfucking piano in the living room now. pic.twitter.com/9ndyVts4HR— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) July 24, 2020
Marc deserves all of this success. We are so proud of Loop Daddy.
Let's check in with Uncle Rodger
Oh dear.
SHACKBATTLE!! SHACKBATTLE!! SHACKBATTLE!! SHACKBATTLE!! SHACKBATTLE!! SHACKBATTLE!!
Looks like there is a TF2 Shackbattle happening this Sunday.
