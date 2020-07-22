Evening Reading - July 22, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Join @shacknews from 23-26 July for @Comic_Con! Featuring insane game reveals, interviews and a few surprises! Are you ready for #ComicConAtHome?! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Jj5iE5AGmG — Greenlit (@greenlitcontent) July 22, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Don't cook rice like this

Uncle Roger disgusted has to become a meme.

Now some cat tweets

Solid kitty cat pictures.

What in the...

What is this madness?!? pic.twitter.com/CzEeg6srl5 — Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) July 22, 2020

I don't know what it is, but I like it.

Let's check in on F-Zero Twitter

Yup.

Portland is under siege

The Secretary of Homeland Security gave a press conference today to discuss his department's occupation of Portland. I have prepared the following response. pic.twitter.com/GGBQdNofQt — Spek the Lawless (@spekulation) July 22, 2020

Solid video, Internet.

MGMT, Earh, Wind, and Fire

This keeps getting recommended to me after the Bugsnax theme on YouTube.

Crabs Jarrard has a fan

@shacknews After his truthful, knowledgeable review of Madden NFL 20, we want @crbz_jarrard reviewing Madden NFL 21. His understanding of football and the many, MANY issues with Madden is a benchmark that @ign and @gamespot have failed to meet for generations. — #SimulationONLY (@TheSimZone) July 12, 2020

Now time to launch an Onlyfans.

Governor of Ohio issues mask mandate

Beginning tomorrow at 6:00pm, citizens in all Ohio counties will be under a mandatory mask order while out in public. pic.twitter.com/UqLEzT3Mly — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020

We'll have to see if anyone actually enforces it.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 22, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.