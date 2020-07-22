Evening Reading - July 22, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Join @shacknews from 23-26 July for @Comic_Con! Featuring insane game reveals, interviews and a few surprises! Are you ready for #ComicConAtHome?! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Jj5iE5AGmG— Greenlit (@greenlitcontent) July 22, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Don't cook rice like this
Uncle Roger disgusted has to become a meme.
Now some cat tweets
bobbin update pic.twitter.com/gNGruhQ5Jb— lena raine 🎴 (@kuraine) July 22, 2020
Solid kitty cat pictures.
Busy’s bread crimes continue 😭 https://t.co/epAMhTcOmc pic.twitter.com/A3rvSViMh4— your buddy kate (@kateburning) July 22, 2020
What in the...
What is this madness?!? pic.twitter.com/CzEeg6srl5— Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) July 22, 2020
I don't know what it is, but I like it.
Let's check in on F-Zero Twitter
HOW EVERY F-ZERO FAN FEELS RIGHT NOW @BlackShadow4SSB @KSM_Tron @FZeroKid @FZeroLad @FZeroSpain @fzerocentral @FZroNsonicManFa @tome7365_fz @boostp0wer #FZero #OperationMuteCity pic.twitter.com/Cz1LV4IAUV— Lifescythe (@Lifescythe1) July 22, 2020
Yup.
Portland is under siege
The Secretary of Homeland Security gave a press conference today to discuss his department's occupation of Portland. I have prepared the following response. pic.twitter.com/GGBQdNofQt— Spek the Lawless (@spekulation) July 22, 2020
Solid video, Internet.
MGMT, Earh, Wind, and Fire
This keeps getting recommended to me after the Bugsnax theme on YouTube.
Crabs Jarrard has a fan
@shacknews After his truthful, knowledgeable review of Madden NFL 20, we want @crbz_jarrard reviewing Madden NFL 21. His understanding of football and the many, MANY issues with Madden is a benchmark that @ign and @gamespot have failed to meet for generations.— #SimulationONLY (@TheSimZone) July 12, 2020
Now time to launch an Onlyfans.
Governor of Ohio issues mask mandate
Beginning tomorrow at 6:00pm, citizens in all Ohio counties will be under a mandatory mask order while out in public. pic.twitter.com/UqLEzT3Mly— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
We'll have to see if anyone actually enforces it.
-
