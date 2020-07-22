New Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay footage lets you live like a made man Become Tommy Angelo in this ground-up remake of the 2002 classic that has you experiencing what it's like to be an Italian mobster.

Ready to enter the world of the Italian mafia in the '30s? If so, you're going to want to see the official gameplay reveal for the upcoming Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is the full remake of 2K Games and Hangar 13's 2002 classic Mafia, and it looks to breathe new life into the game entirely with an updated script, new cutscenes, additional gameplay sequences and more, all remade with a brand new game engine. Previously, we saw bits and pieces of the game via the PC Gaming Show, but now there's 14 minutes of action to devour.

You take the wheel with Tommy Angelo, a member of the Italian Mafia in the Prohibition era. He has his own original run-in with the mob, then finds himself falling deeper and deeper into the criminal underworld. Once he starts running with the Salieri family, he realizes he may very well have found his calling as a made man.

The game looks like such a marked update from the original that, even if you already played it, you'll likely want to jump into this one too. Right now, it's set for a release on September 25 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia following its initial delay.

We'll be bringing you additional Mafia-related news as it rolls out, so as always, be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for additional updates.