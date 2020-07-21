ShackStream: Rusty Claymore's adventures in feudal Japan

Since we’ve still got Ghost of Tsushima fever here at Shacknews, we thought we’d take a quick trip to feudal Japan this week for a quick vacation. This means that this week Rusty Claymore is taking a break from searching for the Master Sword in Hyrule and learning how to use a katana like a real samurai. We’ll be exploring the land and looking for trouble as well as shrines and other fun side quests around the island. I won’t be doing anything in the main quest, but if you’re worried about having any aspect of the game spoiled for you, you may want to sit this one out.

We’ll be getting our adventure started around 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET over on the official Shacknews Twitch page. If you want to join in on our conversation or ask about Ghost of Tsushima, you’ll need to head over to the Twitch channel to interact with the show. If you don’t feel like leaving the comfort of the warm and comfy Shacknews website, you can always just chill here and catch all the action in the embedded player, but you won’t be able to interact with the chat room from here. Either way, we’re glad to have you on board for this episode of The Adventures of Rusty Claymore.

Shout outs to our subscribers and followers who support us and make these streams happen with their regular viewings. And a big thank you to everyone who stops by to converse in the Twitch chat. Your engagement is extremely appreciated and keeps us going and helps liven up our shows. If you have Amazon Prime perhaps consider using your monthly Twitch Prime subscription to help keep our streamers knee-deep in tacos. If you need a hand linking your Amazon and Twitch accounts together we just happen to have a handy-dandy guide that you can follow to do just that. Thanks again for your continued support and doing it for Shacknews.