Fortnite Galaxy Cup is a mobile-only competition for Android devices coming in late July Epic Games is putting on a Fortnite Galaxy Cup competition to allow mobile players on Android a chance to score a Galaxy Scout skin or Star Scout wrap.

As Fortnite is a game played on pretty much any gaming device available, there’s a multitude of ways to put on events with it, but it’s rare to see an event focused almost entirely on the mobile community, let alone an even more particular corner of it. Nonetheless, that’s what’s happening for Fortnite mobile Android players when Epic Games puts on the Fortnite Galaxy Cup event this coming July weekend.

Epic Games announced the Fortnite Galaxy Cup via the Fortnite Twitter with details posted on the game’s website on July 21, 2020. Running this coming weekend on July 25 and July 26, 2020, Fortnite mobile players on Android will be able to partake in the Galaxy Cup. On each day, players who participate in a minimum of five games will be able to earn the Star Scout wrap. For those that achieve the top performances in a region around the world, they will earn the Galaxy Scout skin.

Control the galaxy 🌌



Introducing the Fortnite Galaxy Cup. Any player on an Android device can play for a chance to win the all-new Galaxy Scout Outfit and Star Scout Wrap early!



The breakdowns of top players who will be counted winners by region are as follows.

Europe: Top 10,000

NA-East: Top 7,500

NA-West: Top 2,500

Latin America: Top 2,500

Asia: Top 1,250

Middle East: Top 1,250

Oceania: Top 1,250

Even if you don’t achieve the top performances in a region, there’s no need to despair. The Galaxy Scout skin and other Galaxy items will be coming to the Fortnite Store later on.

Fortnite’s battle royale has been doing quite a few interesting things in its Chapter 2, Season 3 phase. With the map flooded and Aquaman in play, along with his villain Black Manta, there’s arguably as much to explore as ever.

The Galaxy Cup is oddly restricted for a Fortnite competition, but if you can achieve a high placement, the Galaxy Scout Skin is yours free of charge, and since you don’t have to buy anything to partake in the Galaxy Cup anyways, it really just depends on if you have a Android phone to work with. Good luck and happy hunting this weekend to those who participate!