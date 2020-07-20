Evening Reading - July 20, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
We just want criminal justice reform— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 20, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/UbVdLZ8U4X
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Look at Kate's cat!
hey twitter LOOK AT MY CAT pic.twitter.com/uNqk0G1kwk— your buddy kate (@kateburning) July 21, 2020
Jean Pawd Van Damme is adorable.
But dogs are great too!
Because you want to see a dog eating a burrito on his human’s lap, who is also eating a burrito. pic.twitter.com/h6UCBMT5Bb— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 19, 2020
Solid dog video from the Internet.
U can’t tell her she not beautiful pic.twitter.com/tzehEEnJIX— d[]_[]b (@Esquire_DUB) July 19, 2020
Cute doggy picture!
did somebody say Buca di Beppo pic.twitter.com/7ezh8JoXNw— your buddy kate (@kateburning) July 21, 2020
One more for good measure.
MARS IN 4K
Whoa.
Alex Trebek on the importance of vetting information
Conspiracy Theories: Alex Trebek from Last Week Tonight on Vimeo.
This sounds familiar to the rant I end all Shackcast episodes with.
Your favorite president
We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020
Now this jaboofer wears a mask.
Games Indusry Collective Facebook group dissolves
July 20, 2020
I was never lame enough to be part of this alleged cool kids club on the garbage platform that is Facebook.
Just another day for F-Zero Twitter
This is just a normal day for F-Zero Fans. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/OyYX05N5Jm— Jake Johnson (@JacobyJ56) July 20, 2020
Today we didn't get any news during the direct, but more imporantly, the FZeroJP Twitter account was a fake and posted gay anime porn with the Mute City theme playing in the background to confirm the troll. Video linked here is SUPER NOT SAFE FOR WORK.
The F-Zero fan doctrine. https://t.co/x9sFcevmiJ— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 20, 2020
Bugsnax theme song - full version
"You might think it sounds impossible. 'Til you've seen a sandwich climb a wall."
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 20, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
