2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Evening Reading - July 20, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Look at Kate's cat!

Jean Pawd Van Damme is adorable.

But dogs are great too!

Solid dog video from the Internet.

Cute doggy picture!

One more for good measure.

MARS IN 4K

Whoa.

Alex Trebek on the importance of vetting information

Conspiracy Theories: Alex Trebek from Last Week Tonight on Vimeo.

This sounds familiar to the rant I end all Shackcast episodes with.

Your favorite president

Now this jaboofer wears a mask.

Games Indusry Collective Facebook group dissolves

I was never lame enough to be part of this alleged cool kids club on the garbage platform that is Facebook.

Just another day for F-Zero Twitter

Today we didn't get any news during the direct, but more imporantly, the FZeroJP Twitter account was a fake and posted gay anime porn with the Mute City theme playing in the background to confirm the troll. Video linked here is SUPER NOT SAFE FOR WORK.

Bugsnax theme song - full version

"You might think it sounds impossible. 'Til you've seen a sandwich climb a wall."

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 20, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

