Evening Reading - July 20, 2020

We just want criminal justice reform



The Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/UbVdLZ8U4X — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 20, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Look at Kate's cat!

hey twitter LOOK AT MY CAT pic.twitter.com/uNqk0G1kwk — your buddy kate (@kateburning) July 21, 2020

Jean Pawd Van Damme is adorable.

But dogs are great too!

Because you want to see a dog eating a burrito on his human’s lap, who is also eating a burrito. pic.twitter.com/h6UCBMT5Bb — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 19, 2020

Solid dog video from the Internet.

U can’t tell her she not beautiful pic.twitter.com/tzehEEnJIX — d[]_[]b (@Esquire_DUB) July 19, 2020

Cute doggy picture!

did somebody say Buca di Beppo pic.twitter.com/7ezh8JoXNw — your buddy kate (@kateburning) July 21, 2020

One more for good measure.

MARS IN 4K

Whoa.

Alex Trebek on the importance of vetting information

Conspiracy Theories: Alex Trebek from Last Week Tonight on Vimeo.

This sounds familiar to the rant I end all Shackcast episodes with.

Your favorite president

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Now this jaboofer wears a mask.

Games Indusry Collective Facebook group dissolves

I was never lame enough to be part of this alleged cool kids club on the garbage platform that is Facebook.

Just another day for F-Zero Twitter

This is just a normal day for F-Zero Fans. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/OyYX05N5Jm — Jake Johnson (@JacobyJ56) July 20, 2020

Today we didn't get any news during the direct, but more imporantly, the FZeroJP Twitter account was a fake and posted gay anime porn with the Mute City theme playing in the background to confirm the troll. Video linked here is SUPER NOT SAFE FOR WORK.

Bugsnax theme song - full version

"You might think it sounds impossible. 'Til you've seen a sandwich climb a wall."

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 20, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight?