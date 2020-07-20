New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Twitch Highlights: F-Zero X, Breath of the Wild, and The Stimulus Games

We're back with a healthy serving of Shacknews Twitch highlights.
Donovan Erskine
1

We produce hours upon hours of content on Twitch every week. Though we’ve all found ourselves with more free time in 2020 than originally anticipated, it’s still quite the task to consume every minute of streaming that we put out. Because of that, we edit the best moments down into these highlights so that you can still get your necessary serving.

This week’s Shacknews Twitch highlights features some F-Zero X action with our own CEO and Editor-In-Chief Asif Khan. Asif has been very outspoken about his love for the F-Zero franchise, and his strong desire for another installment on Switch. He played some F-Zero X on this week's episode of Late Night Army, which can be seen in the video below. 

Last week, Ubisoft and Devolver Digital both held their digital press conferences where they shared new announcements and details about upcoming games. We recapped these showcases on the Wide World of Electronic Sports. Blake Morse, Asif Khan, Chris Jarrard, and Donovan Erskine gave their thoughts on Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Shadow Warrior 3, Fall Guys, and much more. 

This week’s highlights also include more of Blake’s adventures in Hyrule as he makes his way through the Breath of the Wild. It also features another round of the Shacknews Stimulus Games as we continue to do our part in revitalizing the economy. For more videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitch and turn on live notifications so that you never miss a stream.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

