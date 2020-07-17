Evening Reading - July 17, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
"This is not ASMR, this is PSMR." - @geoffkeighley— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 17, 2020
#PS5 #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/MPkqdniI1f
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Vantablack fish
Scientists have found 16 species that camouflage themselves with “ultra-black” skin, the deep-sea version of Vantablack, the famous human-made material that absorbs almost all the light you shine at it. https://t.co/uw56b2aRlD— WIRED (@WIRED) July 17, 2020
Vantafish are pretty gross looking.
Alex Trebek Summer Update
Here's a summer update from Alex! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/6oKJ5aSCU7— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 16, 2020
Happy to see him fighting cancer like a champion.
Hug it out, bros
I had 2 of my viewers arguing in my Twitch chat. I pulled them into discord, and something beautiful happened... pic.twitter.com/dLMrwOwcwq— AmericanDad (@AmericanDadLive) July 16, 2020
Streamer pulls two chat members into Discord. Hilarity ensues.
Now some good techno
It’s all starting to make a bit of sense. #techno #tr909 #eurorack #instru #grayscale #wmd #homemademusic pic.twitter.com/qkpU8EprJD— Adam (@_re_verse_) July 17, 2020
Love me some live PA electronic music.
Karens Gone Wild
“Karens Gone Wild: COVID-19 Edition!”— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 17, 2020
The internet is undefeated... pic.twitter.com/K5SF7GKdL5
This video gives me nightmares.
Quality Internet video
I've watched this 342 times pic.twitter.com/iIxF2FMUEM— Helen (@Star5eed) July 2, 2020
Nice video, Internet!
Never give up
He’s only 14 and just did a DOUBLE BACKFLIP 🤯🤯 (via lub._lub/IG) pic.twitter.com/BdFCKq4s5H— Overtime (@overtime) July 16, 2020
Trust your instincts.
DooM running on Windows Task Manager (896 cores)
Thanks to duncandun for bringing this to my attention with ther Shacknews Chatty thread.
