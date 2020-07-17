Evening Reading - July 17, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Vantablack fish

Scientists have found 16 species that camouflage themselves with “ultra-black” skin, the deep-sea version of Vantablack, the famous human-made material that absorbs almost all the light you shine at it. https://t.co/uw56b2aRlD — WIRED (@WIRED) July 17, 2020

Vantafish are pretty gross looking.

Alex Trebek Summer Update

Happy to see him fighting cancer like a champion.

Hug it out, bros

I had 2 of my viewers arguing in my Twitch chat. I pulled them into discord, and something beautiful happened... pic.twitter.com/dLMrwOwcwq — AmericanDad (@AmericanDadLive) July 16, 2020

Streamer pulls two chat members into Discord. Hilarity ensues.

Now some good techno

Love me some live PA electronic music.

Karens Gone Wild

“Karens Gone Wild: COVID-19 Edition!”



The internet is undefeated... pic.twitter.com/K5SF7GKdL5 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 17, 2020

This video gives me nightmares.

Quality Internet video

I've watched this 342 times pic.twitter.com/iIxF2FMUEM — Helen (@Star5eed) July 2, 2020

Nice video, Internet!

Never give up

He’s only 14 and just did a DOUBLE BACKFLIP 🤯🤯 (via lub._lub/IG) pic.twitter.com/BdFCKq4s5H — Overtime (@overtime) July 16, 2020

Trust your instincts.

DooM running on Windows Task Manager (896 cores)

Thanks to duncandun for bringing this to my attention with ther Shacknews Chatty thread.

Lola is the best dog.

