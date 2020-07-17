Bethesda offers apology for Fallout 76 Season S.C.O.R.E. bug, offers additional challenges Fallout 76 hasn't exactly gone as planned thanks to a few critical bugs affecting S.C.O.R.E. accrual, but Bethesda has fixed the issue and is offering new challenges to make it right.

Bethesda was set to move Fallout 76 into a new stage of its life with new Seasons of content complete with a track of rewards. Unfortunately, a serious bug that affected S.C.O.R.E., the value used to gain those rewards, threw a lot of players off track. Bethesda has since fixed the bug and is aiming to make things right for players that missed out a wealth of S.C.O.R.E. and the rewards associated with it.

Bethesda posted a new Inside the Vault blog regarding Fallout 76, Seasons, and the S.C.O.R.E. bug on July 16, 2020. Recently in Fallout 76 Update 20, Seasons were added with the S.C.O.R.E. system to accrue rewards through various challenges. Unfortunately, players soon discovered a bug that was causing some of those challenges to auto-complete without getting the S.C.O.R.E. associated with them, meaning missing out on rewards in the Season track that they otherwise would have earned. Bethesda fixed the bug, has added more challenges, and will be exploring additional challenges to help players get back on track through their season progress.

This week's Inside The Vault for #Fallout76

✅ Info on Challenges

✅ Community Feature Articles

✅ Double XP starts today



Read it here: https://t.co/AUkKPcnYeJ pic.twitter.com/uOSEoN4QFT — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 16, 2020

In addition to offering new challenges, Bethesda has kicked off other bonuses this coming weekend, including double experience from game modes from now through July 20, 2020. That means any way you choose to play the game through the weekend will give you a boost towards leveling up your characters.

Having just arrived on Xbox Game Pass, it’s arguably a solid time to check out Fallout 76 in general. Despite its issues, the Seasons update has brought a lot of cool goodies to the game and Bethesda has a whole 2020 roadmap of further free upcoming content coming to the game.

With the S.C.O.R.E. issue fixed up for the time being, it will be a good weekend to pick up where you left off in Fallout 76 and keep earning your way through the Season’s rewards.