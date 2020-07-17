Xur's location and wares for July 17, 2020 - Destiny 2 Xur has come again. Find out his location and a list of all his wares for the weekend of July 17, 2020 in Destiny 2.

The end of the week has come once again, Guardians, which means it is time to grab your Legendary Shards and pay the Nine’s traveling salesman a visit. If you’re looking for Xur’s location and a list of his wares, then we can help. Here’s what you need to know.

Xur’s location and wares for July 17, 2020

Those looking to find Xur this fine Friday will want to make their way over to the Tower. More specifically, Xur can be found hiding out in the Hangar, behind Dead Orbit. If you’re unsure exactly where he usually resides, then be sure to check out the map we’ve featured below.

Head to the Hangar to find Xur behind Dead Orbit.

Xur has quite a few goodies for players to collect this week. Of course, you’ll need to make sure you have plenty of Legendary Shards if you plan on purchasing all the items up for grabs. Here’s a complete breakdown of all Xur’s wares this week.

Peacekeepers - 23 Legendary Shards

Lucky Raspberry - 23 Legendary Shards

Vesper of Radius - 23 Legendary Shards

Skyburner's Oath - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

As always, Xur has one piece of armor for each Guardian class in Destiny 2, as well as a single Exotic weapon. You can also pick up a generic Exotic Engram if you want a chance at grabbing something else you don’t already have. We’re just a few short months from the release of Beyond Light at this point, which will also bring the first big vaulting of much of Destiny 2’s original content. This will no doubt change up where Xur appears, as some of the current locations will be added to the vaulted content. Either way, make sure you grab all the items that are available right now, before they have a chance to disappear.

Now that you know Xur’s location and wares for July 17, 2020, make sure you head back over to our Destiny 2 guide for even more in-depth knowledge and content to help you make the most of your time leading up to Destiny 2’s next big DLC.