Henry Cavill building a PC might be the ASMR your weekend needs Between the careful connection of parts and the Barry White playing over it, The Witcher and Justice League star building a PC is a very sensual experience.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have taken part in various in-home projects that we wouldn’t normally be able to get around to. AAA film and television stars are no exception, but some of them are more willing to share their recent DIYs. Geralt of Rivia and Superman actor Henry Cavill, for instance, has often shared his love of gaming and geek culture, but just recently got the parts together for a brand-new PC. More than that, he shared a very lovely (and occasionally frustrating) process of putting it all together with some Barry White playing over to make it a very intimate experience.

Cavill shared the building of his new PC on his personal Instagram on July 16, 2020. The roughly 5-and-a-half-minute video shows the process of the Netflix Witcher star putting the collected pieces of a beefy new gaming desktop PC together from start to finish. The whole video is accented by a healthy dose of R&B, as well some tense moments such as when Cavill goes through the careful process of fitting a processor’s delicate pins to its motherboard.

Henry Cavill has never been shy about his love of video gaming and other geek culture. It’s a solid part of what makes him work so well in his casting on Netflix’s The Witcher (aside from the fact that he’s also cut from stone and delivers Geralt of Rivia’s both sardonic and blunt mood like a true pro). He’s shared his interest in gaming for quite a while, but with the coronavirus having delayed a lot of work inside and outside Hollywood, it’s arguably a better time than ever to take on a do-it-yourself project like this.

For the sake of all of the fans out there, whether you’re into the Witcher, Superman, or just a gearhead who can get down to some Barry White, we’re certainly happy Henry Cavill decided to share his latest gaming DIY with the world.