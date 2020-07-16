New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 16, 2020

It's night time in America. SPOILER ALERT! Here's your Evening Reading.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

F-Zero Twitter is losing it over a sliver of potential good news for the franchise

I don't want to get my hopes up...

r/LivestreamPizzaFails

Is that a subreddit? It should be.

Dunkaccino!

Geoff Keighley to fondle the PS5 DualSense controller live on stream

This should be an ASMR stream.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still a great video game

I have been planting a lot of flowers these days.

I don't need it

Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 12K (PL) is a mega camera.
But it sure does look cool! The Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 12K (PL) is available for preorder now!

Netflix (NFLX) stock drops on weaker than expected earnings results

Netflix (NFLX) stock fell nearly 10% on the earnings release.
The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 versus expectations of $1.81. Revenue came in at $6.15 billion, which was better than consensus estimates. Netflix also announced that Ted Saranados will be promoted to co-CEO, an upgrade from his current chief content officer position. Current Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said that he plans to stay at the company for the long haul.

Never forget the Robotic Dress Demo

This video has more views than any Shackcast podcast.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 16, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola