Evening Reading - July 16, 2020

We don’t have a review of Paper Mario at https://t.co/j5b6it2zAR today. We will get one done by some time next week. Please understand. pic.twitter.com/kxroNsLcLc — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 15, 2020

F-Zero Twitter is losing it over a sliver of potential good news for the franchise

I had that dream again. pic.twitter.com/ipabIFQnaY — C A P T A I N F A L C O N (@Candymanfelix) July 16, 2020

If that F-Zero rumor is true....LET'S FUCKIN GOOOOOOOOOOOO!! pic.twitter.com/m9iCttai9y — Victory Buster Has Arrived (@MaskedBluey9999) July 16, 2020

r/LivestreamPizzaFails

hbox is actually the biggest dumb ass of all time pic.twitter.com/vFkDf0gqjU — IluZ | Epic_Gabriel (@ItsEpic_Gabriel) July 16, 2020

Dunkaccino!

Guess who had to honest to god download a copy of Jack and Jill to acquire Dunkaccino with vocals only pic.twitter.com/nA2P1KRhLY — classic paulie | вʟм (HRT since 7/7/20) (@SpaceHunter_M) July 8, 2020

Geoff Keighley to fondle the PS5 DualSense controller live on stream

Tomorrow join @geoffkeighley for a first-hands on with the @playstation 5 Dual Sense. Live at Noon ET / 9 am PT across all platforms. #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/rbE1Fwyv64 — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) July 16, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still a great video game

Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 12K (PL) is a mega camera.

But it sure does look cool! The Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 12K (PL) is available for preorder now!

Netflix (NFLX) stock drops on weaker than expected earnings results

Netflix (NFLX) stock fell nearly 10% on the earnings release.

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 versus expectations of $1.81. Revenue came in at $6.15 billion, which was better than consensus estimates. Netflix also announced that Ted Saranados will be promoted to co-CEO, an upgrade from his current chief content officer position. Current Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said that he plans to stay at the company for the long haul.

Never forget the Robotic Dress Demo

