How to get Redrix's Broadsword - Destiny 2 Learn how to get Redrix's Broadsword Pinnacle weapon, an updated version of Redrix's Claymore, by completing the Forging the Broadsword quest in Destiny 2.

Redrix’s Broadsword was one of the first Pinnacle weapons introduced to Destiny 2. Originally known as Redrix’s Claymore, the Broadsword is the exact same as the first iteration, albeit with slightly different barrel and magazine perks. Unlocking this Pinnacle weapon is going to require a lot of Crucible play, but thankfully it’s relatively simple to earn.

Forging the Broadsword

The quest to unlock Redrix’s Broadsword is called Forging the Broadsword. This quest tasks players with completing Crucible matches, getting kills with Pulse Rifles, and resetting the Valor rank. These are the names and the steps to unlock the Broadsword:

Orientation: Defeat 200 opponents with Pulse Rifles The Shape of Things to Come: Reach Valor rank Heroic The Candidate: Get 75 Double Play medals in Crucible Dead Is Dead: Defeat 150 opponents with Pulse Rifle precision final blows Further Instructions: Get 50 kills with Arc, Solar, and Void in Crucible This Place Is Death: Complete 25 Control, Survival, and Rumble matches The Constant: Complete 20 Crucible daily bounties The Beginning of the End: Reset your Valor rank

The main difficulty spikes will be the Double Kill medals, defeating a heap of opponents with precision Pulse Rifles, the grind to complete what amounts to 75 Crucible matches, and the lengthy process of resetting a Valor rank.

Check out our Valor ranks guide for a rundown of the levels and points needed to rank up. You can also take a look at our Pinnacle weapons guide to find any you might be missing.

How to get Pulse Rifle kills

Unlike unlocking The Mountaintop, you won’t be using any annoying weapon loadouts to get Redrix’s Claymore. The only thing you’ll need is a Pulse Rifle you’re comfortable using. Your main goal will be to either mop up kills or secure kills by yourself.

Weapons to use for Redrix’s Broadsword

Cold Denial is a Pulse Rifle introduced in Season of Arrivals that may help you acquire Redrix's Broadsword.

While you may know that a Pulse Rifle is require, the next obvious questions is going to be “But what Pulse Rifle do I use to get Redrix’s Broadsword?” The answer to that is a rather simple: whatever feels good to you. There are a whole lot of excellent Pulse Rifles in Destiny 2, but here are a couple of standouts:

Bad Juju

Outbreak Perfected

Vigilance Wing

Graviton Lance

Cold Denial

Blast Furnace

Bygones

Claws of the Wolf

If you can’t get any on this list, that’s okay. You’re not going to be playing Competitive Crucible looking for kills, so you don’t need a perfect weapon. Basically, any Pulse Rifle you’re comfortable using will allow you to chase this Pinnacle.

Redrix’s Broadsword perks

Redrix's Broadsword has the perk, Desperado, which increase rate of fire whenever you reload after activating Outlaw.

Though not necessarily as powerful as other Pinnacles out there (looking at you Mountaintop and Recluse), Redrix’s Broadsword is still a workhorse. This Pulse Rifle really leans into the rapid fire, benefitting from both faster reloads and a faster rate of fire when perks are proc’d. As for the perks, these are on offer on Redrix’s Broadsword:

High-Impact Frame

Chambered Compensator

High-Caliber Rounds

Outlaw

Desperado (Reloading while Outlaw is active increases your rate of fire)

Whenever you get a headshot kill, Outlaw will activate, which in turn activates Desperado. After reloading, you will find the rate of fire of Redrix’s Broadsword greatly increased. This will make getting the next kill even easier.

Unlocking Redrix’s Broadsword is one of the Pinnacle weapons to get in Destiny 2. While it may not be the hot, go-to item these days, it’s still worth having for when Pulse Rifles really enter the spotlight. Make sure you check out the Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more Pinnacle weapon recommendations and weapon overviews.