Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer sheds some light on Eivor's story Get to know the character you'll be playing as in the forthcoming entry of the long-running Assassin's Creed series.

Can't wait to jump into Assassin's Creed Valhalla? There's a brand new trailer waiting to get you up to speed on protagonist Eivor's history as well as his story and the future.

The official synopsis of Assassin's Creed Valhalla from Ubisoft reads as such:

"Driven from Norway by wars and dwindling resources, Eivor is a Norse Viking raider who gathers their clan to sail to England in search of a new home. Facing strong resistance in England, Eivor is forced to confront not only enemies in battle but also internal conflicts. in the fight to save their clan and attain glory, Eivor may stand to lose everything."

Our own Ozzie Mejia went hands-on with Assassin's Creed Valhalla in a recent preview. Here's what he thought of it:

"The other big takeaway from this demo is that while I got a good grasp of the "Valhalla" portion of the game, I didn't get a big sense of the "Assassin's Creed" element. Outside of picking up Finnr's drunken behind off the church rooftop or scaling a building to blow a victory horn, there weren't too many opportunities for me to see the series' signature parkour in action. Those opportunities will likely come, given that there's ample time before Valhalla releases."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is headed to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and PC.