Superhot: Mind Control Delete's launch trailer is pure, chaotic energy Get your fill of Superhot with this fast and frenzied shooter, which brings more of the series' trademark action to the table.

Super. Hot. Super. Hot. No, we're not talking about the weather outside. We're talking Superhot: Mind Control Delete, the latest installment in the Superhot series. This standalone entry is out now, and available to anyone who purchased the original Superhot for free. And trust us, you're going to want to get your hands on this one.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete isn't a direct sequel to the series, but there are ways in which is connects. However, you don't need to have played the original to enjoy this particular installment. The third game gives you additional insight into the world of Superhot, with the same "ballet of destruction" that offers a bigger world to explore, more characters, new tricks, weapons, and smarter and deadlier enemies.

Described as a more refined, "flashier" experience than ever before, this installment looks like the type of experience that's well worth devoting a few days to so you can experience everything it has to offer. Right now, the game is $24.99 to purchase on its own, but it's on sale for 40% off, making it just $14.99 for new buyers. If you haven't played Superhot, you can pick up The Complete Superhot Bundle for $31.48 right now, which is 50% off of $74.97.

The game is available on Steam, Humble Store, Epic Games Store, GOG, Origin, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Make sure you claim your free copy in cases where it won't automatically be added. This includes cases like EA Origin and Nintendo Switch, which the game will be coming to at a later date. You also have to have purchased the original game to be eligible for this game upgrade, so you can't have claimed it from a free game program.

Be sure to let us know what you think if you're diving in today, and be sure to keep it tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.