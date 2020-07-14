Dota 2 launches free Aghanim's Labyrinth Summer Event today Can you survive the harrowing trials of Aghanim's Labyrinth? The Dota 2 Summer Event is now underway.

While Dota 2's road to The International has been halted indefinitely, there's still a lot for Dota 2 fans to get excited about. The long-awaited Dota 2 Summer Event is ready to begin, so gather a band of friends together, because this year's event will see players party up to face a parade of monsters in a special co-op roguelike mode.

The evil wizard Aghanim (not to be confused with The Legend of Zelda's evil wizard Agahnim) has returned and he's brought a whole lot of monsters with him. This sets up Aghanim's Labyrinth, a special four-player co-op roguelike mode that sees parties of four attempt to face off against Aghanim's monstrosities. Players will face off against various monsters on a room-by-room basis. After clearing each room, the party will then decide how to proceed, selecting skills, rewards, and which monsters to take on next. Team members will power up as they go along by collecting Aghanim Scepter Shards, which each grant different power-ups.

If the team can make it all the way to the end, they will face off against the wicked Apex Mage Aghanim himself. However, if the party falls at any point, the adventure is over and it's time to start again. Subsequent runs can be made slightly easier by gathering Arcane Fragments, which can unlock permanent upgrades.

Aghanim's Labyrinth is absolutely free to play and does not require the TI10 Battle Pass. But if you do have the Battle Pass, you can unlock up to 2,000 Battle Points each week. Starting next week, you can also take on Aghanim's Trials, which gives teams one crack at a single labyrinth. The labyrinth layout will be the same for everybody and whoever can get the farthest will lay claim to the coolest rewards.

Aghanim's Labyrinth is available right now to all Dota 2 players.