Watch the Google Stadia Connect July 14 livestream here Check out the Stadia Connect livestream event and see what's planned for Google's game-streaming platform.

The next Google Stadia Connect livestream is set to take place this week. This marks another major player in the game industry offering some enjoyment as part of the Summer Game Fest. If you’re interesting to hear what’s happening with Stadia, you can watch the Stadia Connect livestream right here on Shacknews.

Google Stadia Connect livestream

The Google Stadia Connect livestream is set to begin on July 14. It appears that the stream is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. This should give those on the west coast plenty of time to caffeinate and hunker down to see what Google has in store for its game-streaming platform.

Our next #StadiaConnect is almost here! Join us on July 14 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on YouTube for a look at some of the games coming to Stadia later this year. https://t.co/ZpdeDE0NaT pic.twitter.com/9Fnf4ZtW3d — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) July 10, 2020

As for what players can expect from Stadia Connect, a few new titles are set to be added to the library with “a few surprises” promised. What these surprises could be is anyone’s guess. We may see new exclusives developed for the platform or exciting, pre-existing games brought over. Whether this is enough to convince gamers to subscribe to the service remains to be seen.

A few months ago, eleven more games were revealed as coming to the platform. These included the likes of The Turing Test, GRID, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and even Destiny 2. Celeste has also been revealed as coming to the platform, along with a few other big 2020 releases including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077.

Google Stadia continues to receive more games and updates, as well as sales of the Premiere Edition. It will be interesting to see what Google has planned for its service to retain users and entice new players to the platform. Be sure to join us in the Chatty thread below and leave us your thoughts and opinions on the Google Stadia Connect livestream. You can also swing by the Shacknews Google Stadia page for more coverage of the service and platform.