Evening Reading - July 13, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Warzone is a money-printing machine!



The Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/s01rrPsVtP — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 13, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Census Cowboy hits the streets of Chicago

Giddy up, Chicago. I'm calling on the Census Cowboy to help improve our Census response rates across Chicago. Make the Census Cowboy proud by filling out the Census today at https://t.co/tt2S9ojTmW. pic.twitter.com/eT2e6V74uk — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 13, 2020

This is the mayor's response to the poor census participation in the city.

Alaska Airlines flight has to make an emergency landing in Seattle

Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Seattle after passenger threatens to kill everyone. https://t.co/J8ZcEeQghs pic.twitter.com/RjIEVJ28Jb — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) July 13, 2020

"Die in the name of Jesus," exclaimed the passenger.

Meanwhile in Canton...

It's a wild world in my backyard.

Kojima and Gaben plan to visit Space X together

In his interview, Hideo Kojima mentions he plans to visit Space-X to see @elonmusk with Gabe Newell from Valve. #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/TWpEALby9U — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) July 13, 2020

After the death stranding.

AOC is grinding LoL

My small quarantine accomplishment: made it to Silver III 😌 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2020

Do it for Shacknews, congresswoman!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 13, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.