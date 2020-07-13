Evening Reading - July 13, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Shack Chat: What is your dream Xbox Series X launch title?
- Hideo Kojima has been overworking while Kojima Productions operates remotely
- All announcements, trailers, & reveals from Devolver Direct 2020
- Watch Dogs: Legion hands-on preview: Answering the call
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla hands-on preview: Viking raiders
- LEGO and Nintendo partnering for NES set
- X-Men Legends Marvel's Sentinel backer campaign reaches goal with 42 days left
- Ninjala downloads exceed 3 million, all players get 100 free Jala
- All announcements, trailers, and reveals from Ubisoft Forward July 2020
- Ubisoft Chief Creative Officer Serge Hascoet resigns following misconduct allegations
- Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout gets August 4 release date on PlayStation 4 & Steam
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Warzone is a money-printing machine!— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 13, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/s01rrPsVtP
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Census Cowboy hits the streets of Chicago
Giddy up, Chicago. I'm calling on the Census Cowboy to help improve our Census response rates across Chicago. Make the Census Cowboy proud by filling out the Census today at https://t.co/tt2S9ojTmW. pic.twitter.com/eT2e6V74uk— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 13, 2020
This is the mayor's response to the poor census participation in the city.
Alaska Airlines flight has to make an emergency landing in Seattle
Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Seattle after passenger threatens to kill everyone. https://t.co/J8ZcEeQghs pic.twitter.com/RjIEVJ28Jb— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) July 13, 2020
"Die in the name of Jesus," exclaimed the passenger.
Meanwhile in Canton...
BREAKING: pic.twitter.com/kAQ4YI2o65— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 13, 2020
It's a wild world in my backyard.
Kojima and Gaben plan to visit Space X together
In his interview, Hideo Kojima mentions he plans to visit Space-X to see @elonmusk with Gabe Newell from Valve. #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/TWpEALby9U— Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) July 13, 2020
After the death stranding.
AOC is grinding LoL
My small quarantine accomplishment: made it to Silver III 😌— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2020
Do it for Shacknews, congresswoman!
