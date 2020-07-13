Summer Games Done Quick 2020 schedule includes Final Fantasy 7 Remake & DOOM Eternal Summer Games Done Quick is going online for 2020 and this year's schedule includes DOOM Eternal on Nightmare Difficulty and a Friday all-nighter with Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Summer Games Done Quick is going to look a little different for 2020. Normally by this time of the year, the event is already over. But we're all sadly living in "interesting times," which means the biannual video game speedrunning fundraiser not only got pushed back to the end of August, but COVID-19 has forced the whole thing to go online-only. But charity cannot be stopped and on Monday night, the full Summer Games Done Quick 2020 schedule was released.

The biggest eye-opener comes at the end of the evening on Friday, the penultimate day of SGDQ 2020. This will mark the Games Done Quick debut of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Runner Boring_Borin will attempt to run Square Enix's reimagined classic as quickly as possible, but that doesn't mean it'll be a short run. No, the target time for FF7 Remake is a whopping 7 hours and 20 minutes for Any% Normal.

Other runs of interest will run the gamut from the classic old school to the new school modern. With Demon's Souls generating excitement following June's announcement of a PS5 remaster, now seems like a great time to revisit the PS3 original. And indeed, Demon's Souls will kick off the week-long fundraising festivities with runner BertoPlease targeting a one-hour run. Here are some other runs that look to be worth watching:

Sunday will see Dangers attempt to complete Super Mario Odyssey's World Peace goal in 1:17:00. World Peace means completing the Toadette achievement of the same name, meaning finishing the "story" and bringing peace to all worlds.

Monday will spotlight both Portal games back-to-back. Shizzal will do a glitchless run of the first Portal in a target 19 minutes while AJ_from_portal and betsruner will race across All Main Courses in Portal 2 in a target 36 minutes.

The spiritual successor of the Castlevania series returns to Games Done Quick on Tuesday, as Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night get back-to-back runs. Starwin will do a Low% run of Curse of the Moon while The Blacktastic does a Zangetsu Any% run for Ritual of the Night.

The Sonic the Hedgehog block is back on Wednesday with the first three Sonic games and Sonic Heroes all run in succession.

After its debut as a bonus game during Corona Relief Done Quick, DOOM Eternal returns for round two on Thursday. Only this time, BloodShot9001 will attempt to complete a full Any% No Major Glitches run on Nightmare Difficulty in under two hours.

Super Metroid will be played on Saturday, but how about a rarer appearance by Metroid Fusion on Friday. HerculesBenchpress and CScottyW will attempt to race through the Game Boy Advance classic, but to add an extra degree of difficulty, it'll be a 1% Hard Race.

Finally, start your Saturday with Bloodborne, as Ahady conducts an All Bosses run with a 90-minute target.

All proceeds from SGDQ 2020 Online will benefit Doctors Without Borders. Summer Games Done Quick wil run from August 16-23. Check out the full schedule on the Games Done Quick website. Be sure to catch all of the action live on Twitch.