Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of July 14, 2020

The temperatures are rising - stay indoors and catch a livestream with your friends at Shacknews. Our full livestream schedule.

Chris Jarrard
In an effort to give our community some advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepared a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup should be full of good stuff. 


Tuesday, July 14


Adventures of Rusty Claymore - Blake Morse returns to Hyrule for another stab at Breath of the WIld - 7:30 to 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, July 15

TBA

Thursday, July 16

The Quest for Adventure with Josh Hawkins - 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET - This week, Josh takes a stab at Ghosts of Tsushima

Friday, July 17

The Dump - A weekly discussion of the biggest news with hosts TJ Denzer and Blake Morse - 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

