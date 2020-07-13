Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of July 14, 2020

In an effort to give our community some advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepared a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup should be full of good stuff.
Tuesday, July 14
Adventures of Rusty Claymore - Blake Morse returns to Hyrule for another stab at Breath of the WIld - 7:30 to 9:30 PM ET
Wednesday, July 15
TBA
Thursday, July 16
The Quest for Adventure with Josh Hawkins - 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET - This week, Josh takes a stab at Ghosts of Tsushima
Friday, July 17
The Dump - A weekly discussion of the biggest news with hosts TJ Denzer and Blake Morse - 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET
Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.
