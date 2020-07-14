Death Stranding Error Code 51003 fix Find out what Error Code 51003 means in Death Stranding and what you can do to fix it.

Death Stranding features some impressive asynchronous online multiplayer mechanics. Although this works without a hitch most of the time, there are those instances where players may encounter error codes. Error Code 51003 is one such problem that some players may struggle with as they trek across apocalyptic North America.

Death Stranding Error Code 51003

There are a few error codes in Death Stranding, but Error Code 51003 can be a bit more troublesome for players. The reason for this is that this specific error code refers to a server-side problem. What this means is that there’s not a lot you can actually do to solve the problem. However, let’s look at the actual error message to get an idea of what’s going on.

As you can see, the message for Error Code 51003 says, “Connection to Death Stranding game server is unstable. Switching to Offline Mode… Error Code: 51003”. For most players, switching to the Offline Mode and playing without the online component is no real problem. This should at least let you continue playing, albeit without any of the benefits or assistances provided by the online mode.

The error message also notes that this problem is due to the game server being unstable. This could relate to a lot of players trying to access limited server spots, or some other problem on the backend. Unfortunately, there’s really nothing a player can do about server instability. All you can do is wait and see if Sony is able to address the problem on its end.

The best tip for the Death Stranding Error Code 51003 is to wait it out. Try turning off the game, resetting your PlayStation or PC, and then logging back in. It’s unlikely it’s a router or modem problem, but if the problem persists for an inordinately long time, it could be worth resetting those too. Take a moment to check out the Shacknews Death Stranding guide for more helpful tips.