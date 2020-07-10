Shacknews Dump - July 10, 2020 This week's Shacknews Dump features the actual factual shipping of the long-awaited Atari VCS, the latest on World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, and much more.

Sometimes the contents of the Dump stew for a long time, but it all has to come out at some point right? We’re looking at a lot of look-awaited goods and news on this week’s Shacknews Dump on the ShackStream.

On this July 10 episode of the Shacknews Dump, we’ve got a lot to say about World of Warcraft: Shadowlands after a delayed presentation showed us a wealth of new content for the expansion. Meanwhile, Microsoft might be aiming to make a big purchase of Warner Bros Games studios and IP while Sony is definitely pouring investment into the juggernaut that is Epic Games. And after years of waiting, the Atari VCS is finally moving towards an official shipping window in 2020. All of this and more is in the tank for our latest big Shacknews Dump as we discuss the latest and hottest topics in gaming.

Tune in at 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET as we take the Shacknews Dump live on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Or you can simply watch the embedded video posted just below.

Here’s what’s on the slate for today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank our viewers, followers, and subscribers for your support in all of the things we do here at Shacknews. Whether you throw a little bit of your hard-earned money our way or just hit that follow button or comment, you help make this fun and continually allow us to bring interesting projects to the table. As a reminder, if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you actually get a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you will. If by chance you’d like to throw it our way, we’d happily accept it. Need help with that? Follow our guide on linking your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts.

This long, drawn-out Shacknews Dump is about to get flowing, so get ready as we come at you live on the ShackStream with all of the hottest news.