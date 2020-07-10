New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia is the latest game from WayForward

WayForward revealed its new Bakugan game during Nintendo Treehouse Live.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo Treehouse Live is typically a more laid-back and informative experience in comparison to Nintendo Directs. A Treehouse Live was held on July 10 that showed off a bunch of new gameplay from the upcoming Paper Mario: The Origami King. In addition, Wayforward revealed their latest project - Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia.

Developing...

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

