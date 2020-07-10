Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.3.1 patch notes fix Zen bridge glitch The latest update 1.3.1 has launched for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has launched and it fixes issues such as Zen bridges not being usable. Check out the patch notes here.

It hasn’t been very long since Animal Crossing: New Horizons got its first Summer update featuring diving, new sea creatures, mermaid themed DIY recipes, and more, but sometimes with new content comes new problems. Fortunately, Nintendo has put out some fixes for the game, including issues with the long-running issue with third-tier elevation Zen bridges. See what’s new and what’s fixed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.3.1’s patch notes.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.3.1 patch notes

Previously, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons bridge glitch made it impossible to cross some bridges under certain circumstances. Update 1.3.1 fixes this for normal and Red Zen Bridges.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.3.1 patch notes were dropped on July 9, 2020 on the Nintendo Support website. Mostly, this patch covers a number of fixes to the game. One of them ensures that the wet suit will appear appropriately in Nook’s Cranny for your Summer Update fun. Another major one though is a fix to Zen Bridge placement on third tier elevation on a cliff. Previously, Zen Bridges placed at cliffs on this elevation were ending up unusable. 1.3.1 ensures this is no longer the case and your regular and Red Zen Bridges should work appropriately in this situation now. Check out the full list of notes below.

Fixed the following issues:

Addressed issue where players could not properly use a zen bridge or red zen bridge placed on top of a cliff (third tier).

Addressed issue where a wet suit would not be available for sale within Nook’s Cranny.

Addressed issue where hermit crabs would appear in places other than the beach.

Addressed issue where a dialogue bubble would improperly appear after speaking with island residents.

As is always the case, a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update means previous patches will no longer work together in co-op mode and multiplayer, so make sure everyone is updated to keep playing together. Need a hand with your Summer Update fun or other island shenanigans? Be sure to check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons walkthrough and guides.