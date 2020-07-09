Team Rocket's Jessie and James are coming to Pokemon GO Team Rocket is blasting their way into Pokemon GO. Surrender now or prepare to fight!

Pokemon GO players ought to prepare for trouble, and make it double. It’s been announced that Team Rocket’s Jessie and James will be blasting off at the speed of light on a mission to create more shadow Pokemon. The iconic villains from the Pokemon anime bring about new challenges and rewards for players of Niantic’s augmented reality game.

The announcement comes in a blog post made to the official Pokemon GO website. The post was accompanied by a new trailer that shows off what the dastardly duo will be like in-game. Jessie and James can be seen in their staple Meowth hot air balloon, patrolling the skies. When players see the balloon, all they need to do is tap on it to battle the Team Rocket members. “Team GO Rocket has assigned Shadow Pokémon to protect Jessie and James as they seek to create more Shadow Pokémon.” the statement reads.

The addition of Jessie and James to Pokemon GO is only temporary, as the news post states that they won’t be around very long. This looks like another special event that Niantic is putting on for fans during the lead up to Pokemon GO Fest 2020. Known for their over-the-top antics in trying to steal Ash’s Pikachu for over two decades, Jessie and James are some of the most recognizable characters from the Pokemon universe. Though they were originally created for the anime, the duo has become the face of Team Rocket, later appearing in games, such as Pokemon Yellow.

If you’ve been keeping up with Pokemon GO, you’ll need to jump in and stop Jessie and James in their attempt to extend their reach to the stars above. Pokemon GO is also receiving some special character outfits inspired by the Team Rocket duo. For more on Pokemon GO, stay with us right here on Shacknews.