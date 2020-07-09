Killing Floor 2 has come to Epic Games Store as one of its free games this week As Killing Floor 2 joins Epic Games Store's library, players can get it for free alongside The Escapists 2 and Lifeless Planet this week.

In the realm of arena zombie co-op experiences, there are are few as arguably satisfying and in-depth as Killing Floor 2. The game has been one of Tripwire Interactive’s star performers for years, and now it’s coming to Epic Games Store. Even sweeter, Killing Floor 2 is one of the Epic Games Store’s free games this week alongside The Escapists 2 and Lifeless Planet.

Epic Games Store announced Killing Floor 2’s arrival on the digital storefront on Twitter and the store website on July 9, 2020. From now until July 16, 2020 at 8AM PT / 11AM ET, players can go into the Epic Games Store launcher and claim Killing Floor 2, The Escapists 2, and Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition for absolutely free. What’s more, this marks Killing Floor 2’s official arrival and residency on the Epic Games Store platform, so it will be available there from now on even after the free offer ends. Killing Floor 2 will run at $29.99 retail once the deal ends on Epic.

‼️ FREE THIS WEEK ‼️



Escape prison. Unravel a space mystery. Kill some clones. We've got three different thrills for you this week: Killing Floor 2, Lifeless Planet, and The Escapists 2 - all free until July 16 and yours to keep forever! https://t.co/mqSSRoz26l pic.twitter.com/cRujBCzQgz — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) July 9, 2020

Killing Floor 2 is arguably worth the retail price, let alone free. The game features extensive maps full of tricks and secrets, a wealth of enemies and threats, massive and deadly bosses, an in-depth class system, and awesome progression to allow you to make your preferred specialty all the more deadly. Throughout the years, it has garnered all types of praise, selling over a million copies even in Steam Early Access. And it has since been supported with a wealth of DLC and events to keep the zed-slaying fun going.

Free is a steal for this game, so if you’re looking for a good and bloody co-op romp and have somehow skipped on the game until now, be sure to pick up Killing Floor 2 from the Epic Games Store before the deal ends on July 16.