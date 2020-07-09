New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Killing Floor 2 has come to Epic Games Store as one of its free games this week

As Killing Floor 2 joins Epic Games Store's library, players can get it for free alongside The Escapists 2 and Lifeless Planet this week.
TJ Denzer
1

In the realm of arena zombie co-op experiences, there are are few as arguably satisfying and in-depth as Killing Floor 2. The game has been one of Tripwire Interactive’s star performers for years, and now it’s coming to Epic Games Store. Even sweeter, Killing Floor 2 is one of the Epic Games Store’s free games this week alongside The Escapists 2 and Lifeless Planet.

Epic Games Store announced Killing Floor 2’s arrival on the digital storefront on Twitter and the store website on July 9, 2020. From now until July 16, 2020 at 8AM PT / 11AM ET, players can go into the Epic Games Store launcher and claim Killing Floor 2, The Escapists 2, and Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition for absolutely free. What’s more, this marks Killing Floor 2’s official arrival and residency on the Epic Games Store platform, so it will be available there from now on even after the free offer ends. Killing Floor 2 will run at $29.99 retail once the deal ends on Epic.

Killing Floor 2 is arguably worth the retail price, let alone free. The game features extensive maps full of tricks and secrets, a wealth of enemies and threats, massive and deadly bosses, an in-depth class system, and awesome progression to allow you to make your preferred specialty all the more deadly. Throughout the years, it has garnered all types of praise, selling over a million copies even in Steam Early Access. And it has since been supported with a wealth of DLC and events to keep the zed-slaying fun going.

Free is a steal for this game, so if you’re looking for a good and bloody co-op romp and have somehow skipped on the game until now, be sure to pick up Killing Floor 2 from the Epic Games Store before the deal ends on July 16.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

