July Fishing Tourney date & start time - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Everything you need to know about the July Fishing Tourney in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The summer Fishing Tourney is just days away and those looking to take part in CJ’s latest event will need to know the July Fishing Tourney’s date and start time. Luckily, we’ve got all the details you could ever need right here, so let’s dive in.

July Fishing Tourney date & start time

The July Fishing Tourney will kick off on Saturday July 11 at 9 a.m. your local time. The event will then run until 6 p.m. local time, giving you plenty of time to log in and take part in CJ’s event. Because this event takes place on a Saturday, when KK Slider would normally appear, the famous singer will instead appear on the following Sunday.

CJ will set up shop in the town plaza like any other visiting merchant does. You’ll be able to talk to him and enter the Fishing Tourney as many times as you want while the tourney is open on Saturday. Each time that you enter the tourney, you’ll have a chance to earn more points, which you can then trade for various goodies like the Fishing Rod Stand, Fish Rug, and more. A complete list of all the prizes can be found below:

Anchor statue

Fish door plate

Fish-drying rack

Fish umbrella

Fish wand

Fishing rod stand

Fish pochette

Fish-print tee

Fish rug

Fresh cooler

Marine pop wall

Tackle bag

You can also pick up several different trophies like Bronze, Silver, and Gold for reaching specific milestones in the tourney. If you haven’t taken part in one of the Fishing Tourneys yet, then we definitely recommend making some time to log in on Saturday and take part in the event. It’s a great way to pass the time and add some additional items to your catalog.

Now that you know the July Fishing Tourney date and start time, make sure you check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for more info.