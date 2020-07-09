N3twork's Tetris mobile gets 'Primetime' game show mode with $1 million in prizes In addition to a nightly free-to-enter event in which players can win cash prizes, the mobile app has gotten its own version of Tetris 99 with Tetris Royale.

It’s been about half a year since EA suddenly yanked its mobile versions of Tetris on iOS and Android devices and N3twork took up the gap with its own Tetris mobile game. Features were promised that would bring the port new ways to play, and today they were announced. Tetris Royale has brought a 100 player survival mode to the mobile game and Tetris Primetime will be a free-to-enter nightly game show with $1 million in cash prizes for winners throughout the year.

N3twork announced the major update to its Tetris mobile game on Twitter and with a new YouTube video on July 9, 2020. In addition to the classic modes of play that have been available since it launched back in January 2020, N3twork’s Tetris mobile game now has a slew of new features. The headliner is Tetris Primetime, which adds a nightly game show element to the game. It is free to enter and offers players a chance to compete for part of a cool million dollars set aside for the feature throughout the year. Tetris Primetime will take place nightly around 7:30PM based on anchor cities in New York, Los Angeles, Auckland, Perth, Moscow, Berlin, and London.

In addition to Tetris Primetime, N3twork’s Tetris also received the Tetris Royale game mode. Much like Tetris 99, 100 players will battle it out in Tetris Royale to be the one player remaining at the end of the gauntlet. You’ll need to be quick on your toes to overcome the final stretch and sabotage your fellow competitors if you want to win. Finally, Tetris Together is a small-scale social mode for friends and family. Basically a private game mode, Tetris Together allows players to create private rooms and get sharable codes to play Tetris with friends and family with voice chat enabled.

Say what you will about Tetris on mobile devices, but the major update to N3twork’s Tetris mobile game packs a lot into a single update with Primetime, Tetris Royale, and Tetris Together. The game is available on iOS and Android devices now.