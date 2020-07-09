New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Evening Reading - July 8, 2020

It's late night in America, but that doesn't stop Evening Reading at Shacknews.
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

uWu US Army Esports uWu

That's certainly one way to catch a ban.

GameKid Game Boy Emulator for Playdate

Now you're playing wtih power!

Ohio Sheriff refuses to enforce governor's mask mandate

If you look up Jaboofer in the dictionary, this dude comes up.

Now a cat video from the Internet

Solid video, Internet!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 8, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is an animated gif of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    July 9, 2020 2:10 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 8, 2020

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 9, 2020 12:14 PM

      My fucking sheriff said the same thing, fucking assholes.

      • Sludgehead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 9, 2020 5:56 PM

        I read two articles yesterday in our local news. First one was Governor signing an executive order requiring all law enforcement in the state wear body cams.

        Second article was the sheriff's office in the most populated county in the state is considering a lawsuit to challenge the Governor's order because somehow having video evidence of people licensed to kill performing their duties is somehow asking too much.

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 9, 2020 5:33 PM

      Kitties!

Hello, Meet Lola