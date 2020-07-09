Evening Reading - July 8, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Shacknews Best Video Games of the Midyear 2020
- Twitch streamer Ohlana has died by suicide at age 26
- Monster Truck Championship Exclusive gameplay trailer showcases racing & stunts
- The Last of Us didn't need a sequel, but I'm glad we got one
- Death Stranding PC hands-on preview: Rebuilding America
- All Savathun's Eyes locations - Destiny 2
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers is headed westward in 2021
- What time does the Steam Summer Sale 2020 end?
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Collector's Edition announced
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Better than late night TV 😎#ShacknewsDump 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/dBproOaXnO— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 26, 2020
uWu US Army Esports uWu
just having a good time with the US Army esports twitch stream @JordanUhl pic.twitter.com/qnjyxg1KP0— Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 8, 2020
That's certainly one way to catch a ban.
GameKid Game Boy Emulator for Playdate
Gamekid, a Game Boy emulator I built for the Playdate. A hobby project to learn about the handheld console of my childhood. Some rough edges. Planning to open source once the Playdate ships. pic.twitter.com/udUK2YksrK— Dustin Mierau (@dmierau) July 8, 2020
Now you're playing wtih power!
Ohio Sheriff refuses to enforce governor's mask mandate
If you look up Jaboofer in the dictionary, this dude comes up.
Now a cat video from the Internet
you are now having a good day, you're welcome pic.twitter.com/ppfUpAozax— Commonwealth of Emergency (@BitchWithA_W) July 7, 2020
Solid video, Internet!
I read two articles yesterday in our local news. First one was Governor signing an executive order requiring all law enforcement in the state wear body cams.
Second article was the sheriff's office in the most populated county in the state is considering a lawsuit to challenge the Governor's order because somehow having video evidence of people licensed to kill performing their duties is somehow asking too much.
