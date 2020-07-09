Evening Reading - July 8, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

uWu US Army Esports uWu

just having a good time with the US Army esports twitch stream @JordanUhl pic.twitter.com/qnjyxg1KP0 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 8, 2020

That's certainly one way to catch a ban.

GameKid Game Boy Emulator for Playdate

Gamekid, a Game Boy emulator I built for the Playdate. A hobby project to learn about the handheld console of my childhood. Some rough edges. Planning to open source once the Playdate ships. pic.twitter.com/udUK2YksrK — Dustin Mierau (@dmierau) July 8, 2020

Now you're playing wtih power!

Ohio Sheriff refuses to enforce governor's mask mandate

If you look up Jaboofer in the dictionary, this dude comes up.

Now a cat video from the Internet

you are now having a good day, you're welcome pic.twitter.com/ppfUpAozax — Commonwealth of Emergency (@BitchWithA_W) July 7, 2020

Solid video, Internet!

