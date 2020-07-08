Twitch streamer Ohlana has died by suicide at age 26 Streamer Lannia, known by the handle Ohlana, has allegedly taken her own life, according to Discord users who knew her in real life.

Popular Twitch streamer Lannie "Ohlana" has reportedly died by apparent suicide, according to those close to her.

Ohlana was a Canadian-Vietnamese Twitch streamer who had posted increasingly alarming tweets and Instagram posts regarding her emotional state before submitting what appeared to be her final tweet, which read "it's not anybody's fault."

Previously, on July 6, she tweeted "depressed people struggle to reach out in fear the ones closest to them will have cops show up and forcefully confine them against their will. So they’re stuck feeling alone with their dark thoughts because they don’t want to be trapped where they just feel worse."

Ohlana's passing was allegedly confirmed by individuals she knew in real life by way of her Discord channel. It is unclear exactly what lead up to Ohlana taking these measures to die end her own life, but her tweets and messages appear to paint a picture of a tormented individual struggling to open up to others as she felt she had to deal with personal struggles on her own, lest she be ostracized or treated in a manner that would make her feel "trapped", in a sense.

In addition to her series of tweets, Ohlana posted what appeared to read as a suicide note on Instagram on July 6 before she passed away.

"I have cried, loved, and shared so many great memories with so many of you who are still or used to be in my life. I thank all of you for letting me. I look back in awe of all the opportunities I have been given in my life and I am appreciative. From surviving off video games to travelling the world on an impulse... but most importantly all of the people I've met during this run," she wrote.

"Ive made my mistakes, I've taken my loses and I endured all of the consequences that were deemed valid. But sometimes it clouds my skies a little larger than it should. Some storms are heavier than others... and that's okay. We all fight our own battles."

She ended her note with "It's a beautiful day today. Go out and enjoy it for me." Support from all over the Twitch community has been pouring in for Lannie, all expressing their grief over her passing. It has been a tumultuous time for those in the digital creator space. We sincerely hope we do not see any more young people taking their own lives because they feel pressured or alone, or bending to the tremendous amount of pressure placed on those who stream and play video games online.

Mental health is not a joke. Therapy and asking for help are not weakness. If you feel pressured or in danger of harming yourself, then there are options to seek aid. Do not hesitate to check out the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or other resources which can help support you in a dire moment. We here at Shacknews wish Ohlana peace, as well as condolences to her friends and loved ones.