World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Collector's Edition announced

The physical Collector's Edition for the next World of Warcraft expansion has been revealed.
Donovan Erskine
Blizzard held a development update today where they gave insight to the current state of the next major World of Warcraft expansion, Shadowlands. During the stream, we learned about new characters and features that players can expect to see when the expansion launches this Fall. Blizzard also revealed the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Collector’s Edition, which includes several physical tchotchkes that commemorate the new release.

In the Developers update, we got a good look at the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Collector’s Edition, as well as what comes with it. Costing $165 USD, the Collector’s Edition sports a colorful cover design, made with a reflective material. with foil on the sides. Inside the box, players will receive four pins of the different covenant symbols, a Shadowlands art book, and a Shadowlands mousepad. We actually got to see all of these items during the livestream. For the hardcore WoW fans, the Shadowlands Collector’s Edition seems to contain some pretty noteworthy items to add to your collection.

Those who purchase the Collector’s Edition will also be granted access to the Epic Edition of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. This includes a new mount, pet, as well as other digital bonuses and 30 days of game time. The art book features a lot of Blizzard’s concept art and images from Shadowlands in full color, which we got a quick glimpse at during the broadcast. Blizzard has also created all-new music for the latest WoW expansion. Players who purchase the Collector’s Edition will get the full soundtrack for Shadowlands.

The developer update for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands lasted for about 45 minutes and was packed with new details for the upcoming expansion. Blizzard announced a beta, as well as well as a new Soulbind feature. We also learned that the developer is committed to having the project ready to launch this Fall. For more on World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, keep it locked to Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

